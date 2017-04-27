Check out Liverpool’s brand new home kit for the 2017/18 season Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt Apr 27, 2017 at 12:04p ET Liverpool's home kit for the 2017/18 season is here. As always, it is red. The white trim is pretty traditional, and for good reason. The kit celebrates the club's 125th anniversary. And there are hints of the 125-year celebration all over. The goalkeepers will be wearing green at Anfield next season. The away and third kits will be revealed in the summer. Next Gallery 16 The one player each European powerhouse can't afford to lose Start Gallery »