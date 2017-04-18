5 takeaways as Atletico Madrid held on against Leicester City to book a spot in the Champions League semis

Atletico Madrid traveled to Leicester City's King Power Stadium to close out the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Armed with a 1-0 lead and an away goal, they didn't have to do much, and they advanced with relative ease.
Saul Niguez's perfect header put Atleti ahead in the first half, but despite Jamie Vardy's second-half strike and Leicester's valiant efforts, the dream ended as they couldn't find a way past Diego Simeone's impeccably organized team on aggregate.
What did we learn from this one?
The King Power was rocking
Leicester's fans were incredible from start to finish. The stadium was deafening from before kickoff till after the final whistle, and Foxes fans were fully behind their squad, full of encouragement. It was a beautiful sight to see the flags flying around the stadium, and it's a shame to see their campaign end.
Plumb ImagesLeicester City FC via Getty Imag
Wes Morgan played his heart out
The Leicester City captain hadn't played in a month, but he didn't look it. Antoine Griezmann's threat was evident throughout the match, but Morgan dealt with it as best he could despite his relative lack of mobility, and he marshalled his defense well, throwing his weight around and reading the game well to snuff out attacks. It wasn't good enough in the end, but Morgan can hold his head high.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Leicester never stopped fighting
Saul's first half header effectively ended this tie, leaving Leicester needing three goals on the day to even have a prayer. That didn't matter to the Foxes though, and Craig Shakespeare's men never stopped battling. The manager himself made some extremely positive changes at halftime to set up the comeback, and every player on the pitch played his heart out in front of their home fans. They exit Champions League with their heads held high, knowing they did everything they could on the night.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
This was a vintage Atletico Madrid result
It wasn't pretty, but it was effective. Leicester City outshot the Foxes, they put them under pressure, but it just wasn't good enough to rattle Atleti. The Colchoneros were perfectly organized, and their calmness under pressure was quintessential Simeone. Wave after wave of Leicester attacks crashed against the Atleti wall, but it just wasn't enough. They got the job done.
Plumb ImagesLeicester City FC via Getty Imag
Craig Shakespeare showed his chops
The entire footballing world was in an uproar when Leicester City fired Claudio Ranieri in favor of Craig Shakespeare. Since then though, the Englishman's shut the critics up by calmly steering the Foxes to relative safety in the Premier League, and keeping it more than respectable against Atletico Madrid. In this second leg, Shakespeare pulled out all the stops, putting Atletico under serious pressure and making some smart halftime changes to give them a chance. It wasn't enough in the end, but Shakespeare's management was exemplary.