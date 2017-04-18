5 takeaways as Atletico Madrid held on against Leicester City to book a spot in the Champions League semis

Atletico Madrid traveled to Leicester City's King Power Stadium to close out the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Armed with a 1-0 lead and an away goal, they didn't have to do much, and they advanced with relative ease.

Saul Niguez's perfect header put Atleti ahead in the first half, but despite Jamie Vardy's second-half strike and Leicester's valiant efforts, the dream ended as they couldn't find a way past Diego Simeone's impeccably organized team on aggregate.

What did we learn from this one?