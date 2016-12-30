LAFC unveils new renderings for a better look at upcoming stadium
Los Angeles FC broke ground on their new stadium over the summer and it won’t be done until 2018, but the club is offering some new glimpses into the future. LAFC released some new renderings of Banc of California Stadium this week, offering a new peek at what the venue will look like. Here are all of the renderings.https://lafc.com/stadium/renderings/
This is the northeast fan plaza outside the entrance.
Banc of California Stadium will cost around $350 million, and $100 million will come via a 15-year deal with Banc of California for the naming rights.
The stadium will be located just outside downtown L.A. at the site of the former Los Angeles Sports Arena, which was once home to the Lakers and Clippers NBA teams.
LAFC will join MLS as an expansion team in 2018.
This is a view of the north end, where the supporters section will be. The stadium will seat 22,000 people.
LAFC does not have a roster yet but the club's academy is up and running.
Here is another new rendering that shows what the experience will be like inside the stadium.