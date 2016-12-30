Keisuke Honda could be on his way to MLS so what teams could want him?
Keisuke Honda has played just 96 minutes for AC Milan this season, and he wants out. His agent confirmed that he's turned down offers from China in favor of a move to MLS, and he could soon be touching down on U.S. shores. There are a number of teams with an open DP spot, but which clubs might be interested in Honda?Getty Images Getty Images
Atlanta United
Atlanta United could prove an interesting, if unlikely landing place for Honda. They have the funds for him, and a big name like his would be welcome since Oscar Romero reportedly chose China. They're obviously prioritizing attack-minded players with their DP spots too, but have looked to South America more so far.Omar Vega LatinContent/Getty Images
LA Galaxy
With Steven Gerrard's retirement and Robbie Keane's departure, there's a couple DP spots and a places in the middle of the park open. They're in need of some star power, and Honda would immediately improve their midfield.Ron Chenoy Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Dynamo
Houston need a creative force in midfield. They have a DP spot open and cap space, and Wilmer Cabrera would surely love to have Honda pulling the strings in the attack. Houston isn't necessarily known for attracting big-name DPs though, so it may be a long shot to see Honda there.Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Union
The Union need a playmaker, and Honda fits the mold perfectly. Tranquillo Barnetta is out, and there's a DP spot open for Honda. The Union have mainly structured their approach around promising young players and MLS veterans, but they could be a solid fit for the Japanese international.Derik Hamilton Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Portland Timbers
The Timbers have a DP spot open assuming Lucas Melano departs, and Portland is one of the most attractive destinations in MLS. The chance to pair Keisuke Honda with Darlington Nagbe and Diego Valeri in midfield is a tantalizing proposition, and if Nagbe is tempted abroad, that's even more reason for Portland to push for the Japanese international.Joe Nicholson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Vancouver Whitecaps
The Whitecaps finished a disappointing eighth in the Eastern Conference, and they're looking to come back strong next year. Honda would be an incredibly strong statement of that intent, and Vancouver is an attractive destination for any player looking to come to the league. They need help in their attack, up top, out wide and maybe even deeper. Honda's versatility is perfect for that.Joe Nicholson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Sounders
The Sounders just won MLS Cup, they play in front of the league's best crowds, and they're in an extremely attractive city. They also have an open DP spot with Nelson Valdez leaving. Whether they need someone like Honda could depend on Clint Dempsey's status entering the new season. Honda would step right into their team, but they likely won't move until Dempsey's future is clear.Joe Nicholson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Fire
Chicago have a DP spot open, cap space, and a great city to lure big name talent. Bastian Schweinsteiger seemed to be top of their list, but Honda could be an attractive option should the Manchester United man not work out. Honestly, they could use a lot of help so adding both wouldn't be terrible if they can make the DP spots work.John E. Sokolowski John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports