7 keys for Juventus to keep Barcelona from making another incredible comeback

Juventus played the perfect game against Barcelona in their 3-0 first leg win. They come into the Nou Camp looking to close the tie out, fully aware and wary of the miraculous turnaround Barcelona pulled off against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.
What's it going to take for Juve to pull this one out against the Blaugrana?
Stifle the midfield
Sergio Busquets is back for the second leg, and that could make all the difference for Barcelona. He not only cleans up in front of their back line, he dictates the pace of the game for Barça. If he's given space, he can be devastating in orchestrating Barcelona's attacks from deep, and Juventus have to make sure he doesn't have time or space to conduct. PSG did a phenomenal job of pressing Barcelona's midfield as a whole out of the game in their first leg, and Juventus did a great job of it in the last meeting. For them to be successful, they're going to have to do that once more.
Juventus needs another big game from Gigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon was a monster in the first leg. Paulo Dybala's opener could have been canceled out almost immediately if he hadn't come up huge to deny Andres Iniesta, and he was immense for 90 minutes to deny Barcelona from getting a crucial away goal. Barcelona will be throwing numbers forward, and it's all but certain that he'll have to be at his legendary best in the away leg at the Nou Camp.
Keep Andres Iniesta out of the game
Andres Iniesta was a non-factor in the first leg against Juventus, and it's because they made sure to pay special attention to the little magician. He hasn't been at his best this year, and it finally looks like age might just be catching up to him, but there's no denying he has the capability to turn the game on its head at any point. Juve got physical with him, and they didn't give him any space at all to create, and they'll have to be aware of his threat and do the same work they did in the first leg in the away fixture.
Juan Cuadrado vs. Barcelona's left side
In the first leg, Juan Cuadrado absolutely terrorized Barcelona's left side. He skinned Jeremy Mathieu alive for the first goal, and he gave him so much to deal with Luis Enrique was forced to sub the poor Frenchman at halftime. Cuadrado's likely to get the call again for the second leg, but he probably won't be up against Mathieu this time. Whomever Lucho selects on the left for Barcelona's second leg will have their hands full on the defensive side, but Cuadrado -- and Dani Alves behind him -- will have to be equally alert to help curb their prodigious attacking threat.
Deny, deny, deny (service)
Barcelona's front line are pretty good. They had an off night against Juventus in the first leg, and even then, they probably should've gotten at least a goal or two, despite the incredible work Juve's back line did to stifle them on the night. They'll be doubly motivated in the second leg, and they're always better in front of their home fans. The best way to keep them from doing damage is to keep the ball off their feet, and Juve did that fantastically in the 3-0 win. For Juve to be successful again, they're going to have to do their level best to keep the ball away from the magical trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar. Easier said than done, but that's got to be the gameplan. Stifle the midfield, get physical with the front three, and make sure there's absolutely no space for them to operate in when they do inevitably get service.
Attack, attack, attack
Sitting back and letting Barcelona attack is a recipe for disaster. Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini put it perfectly when he said, "We're half way through the tie, we have to try to score goals, we can't play with any fear. To put the brakes on Barcelona, scoring a goal would be a decisive injection of confidence."
PSG made the fatal mistake of not attacking Barcelona, and look where it got them. If Juve are going to be successful, they have to take the game to Barça and make them do what they hate to do: defend.
It's got to be a team effort
Every single Juventus player on the pitch worked his socks off in the first leg. That's what it takes to beat an incredible team like Barça, and they'll need a team effort once again in the second leg. Juventus' hyper-attacking 4-2-3-1 formation only works because each player on the field does the job both on and off the ball, and it'll have to be that way once again. There's no space for anyone to shirk responsibility in this one, and it'll take 90+ minutes of pure hard work to get through to the next round.