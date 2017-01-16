Juventus introduced a new logo and the internet had a field day

Aaron West

Reigning Italian champs Juventus unveiled a new logo on Monday, rolling out their updated crest with a huge event dubbed "Black and white and more" that was streamed on Facebook Live. Juve president Andrea Agnelli headlined the event, speaking at length about the Bianconeri's desire to push forward into the future: "To grow, we must continue to triumph on the field and evolve our approach off it to reach new heights."

Agnelli then unveiled the new club crest, telling the crowd that "This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living."

Reaction to the logo has been mixed, to say the least, with supporters and outsiders all chiming on the Bianconeri's new look.

Some fans are keeping an open mind

While others are looking at the business side of things

Some really just hated it

Like, they really hated it

Ok, many hated it

There were some pretty solid jokes

Then the photoshops starting rolling in

This was bound to happen

So was this (Hi, Chargers!)

Of course

And finally, some fans just hoped it was all a joke

