Juventus introduced a new logo and the internet had a field day

Reigning Italian champs Juventus unveiled a new logo on Monday, rolling out their updated crest with a huge event dubbed "Black and white and more" that was streamed on Facebook Live. Juve president Andrea Agnelli headlined the event, speaking at length about the Bianconeri's desire to push forward into the future: "To grow, we must continue to triumph on the field and evolve our approach off it to reach new heights."

Agnelli then unveiled the new club crest, telling the crowd that "This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living."

Reaction to the logo has been mixed, to say the least, with supporters and outsiders all chiming on the Bianconeri's new look.