Leicester gave out masks of Jamie Vardy to protest his suspension and it was super creepy
Ryan Rosenblatt
Jamie Vardy was banned for Monday's Boxing Day clash with Everton after being shown a red card the previous match, a decision the club wasn't very happy with. Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was especially unhappy, so he handed out masks with Vardy's face on them.
This way, there were 32,000 Vardys at the King Power Stadium.Plumb Images via Getty Images
Like these two.via Getty Images
It was pretty creepy.Plumb Images via Getty Images
OK, super creepy.Plumb Images via Getty Images
Seriously, stop.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Even Vardy put on one of the masks of himself.