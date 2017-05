The 2017 Clausura is over in Liga MX and eight teams now advance to the Liguilla after a wild slate of matches on Saturday night.

Monarcas Morelia avoided relegation and booked their spot in the Liguilla in dramatic fashion when Raul Ruidiaz netted a stoppage time game-winner to beat Monterrey. Meanwhile, a relatively late game-winner from Pachuca's Oscar Murillo ensured Club America will miss the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons.

It was a thrilling finish to the Clausura and the order of the Liga MX table can still change Sunday night, but the Liguilla slate is now set with these teams: