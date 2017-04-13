Brazil move into the top spot of new FIFA rankings, USA and Mexico scoot up Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt Apr 13, 2017 at 6:16p ET The April FIFA rankings are out, and we have a new No. 1. What does the top 10 look like? And where do the United States and Mexico find themselves? 23. USA The Americans jumped up seven spots, thanks to a win over Honduras and draw in Panama. ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.c 16. Mexico Mexico's leap wasn't huge, but they went up one spot to remain the top team in CONCACAF. LatinContent 10. Spain The Spaniards held firm at 10. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP 9. Switzerland Switzerland is back in the top 10, moving up two places. © KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT AP 8. Portugal The defending European champions are still eighth. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP 7. Belgium A two-spot drop has Belgium at seven. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP 6. France No movement for France. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP 5. Colombia Colombia swapped spots with Belgium, moving from seventh to fifth. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP 4. Chile No change for the Copa America champs. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP 3. Germany Germany hold steady as they creep closer to the 2018 World Cup, where they will try to defend their title. AP 2. Argentina Argentina fall from the top spot for the first time in more than a year. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP 1. Brazil We have a new No. 1, as Brazil's impressive run in World Cup qualifying has jumped them to the top. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Next Gallery 4 Daunting April could make or break Real Madrid’s season Start Gallery »