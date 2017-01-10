World Cup evolution: How the tournament grew from 13 teams to 48

On January 10, FIFA unanimously approved the expansion of the World Cup field from 32 teams to 48. The logistics still need ironing out, but the expansion won't take place until the 2026 edition of the tournament. Despite being received with mixed reviews, this is far from the first time FIFA has expanded the tournament.

Since the first iteration of the World Cup in 1930, which started with just 13 teams, the format of the tournament has changed nine times — including the latest expansion. Here's a look back at how the tournament has grown and adapted over the years.