World Cup evolution: How the tournament grew from 13 teams to 48
On January 10, FIFA unanimously approved the expansion of the World Cup field from 32 teams to 48. The logistics still need ironing out, but the expansion won't take place until the 2026 edition of the tournament. Despite being received with mixed reviews, this is far from the first time FIFA has expanded the tournament.
Since the first iteration of the World Cup in 1930, which started with just 13 teams, the format of the tournament has changed nine times — including the latest expansion. Here's a look back at how the tournament has grown and adapted over the years.
1930: It starts
The inaugural World Cup featured 13 teams, with the first round played in a group stage format. Given the uneven amount of teams, the field was divided into 4 groups of 3 or 4 teams. From there, group winners went straight into a single-elimination knockout round to determine the champions.
1934-38: Straight to knockouts
For two World Cup cycles, teams went straight into a knockout tournament. No group stage to be had, as 16 teams squared off in a single-elimination format. Austria qualified for the 1938 contest but withdrew following annexation by Germany. The spot went unfilled as their opponents, Sweden, just advanced to the next round in a walkover.
1950: No final match?
With the 1942 and 1946 competitions canceled due to World War II, the tournament returned in 1950 with an adjusted format. A total of 16 teams still participated, but teams were put into 4 groups of 4. Interestingly, the 1950 World Cup championship was decided with another group round, rather than traditional knockout rounds. The four group winners advanced to play another round-robin group stage to determine the champions. This left the tournament without an official World Cup final match.
1954-70: Group stage to knockout stage
From 1954-1970, FIFA adopted a format that is more familiar. Teams were again divided into 4 groups of 4, followed by a knockout stage with 8 teams. The group winners and runners-up advanced to the knockouts, where a winner was named via single elimination.
1974-78: Mixing in another group stage
Once again 16 teams qualified for the World Cup in 1974 and 1978, divided into four groups of four.The top two teams from each group still advanced after round-robin play, but in a divergence from previous tournaments, these squads went into another group stages. The remaining 8 teams were split into 2 groups of 4, with the group winners playing each other in the final. The second place teams would settle for the third-place match.Gamma-Rapho
1982: Expanding the field
By 1982, the World Cup field had grown from 16 to 24 teams. The first round remained a round-robin group stage, albeit now with 6 groups of 4 teams. Two teams from each group advanced to the next round, with the 12 remaining teams then split into 4 groups of 3. Another round-robin round took place, with the winner of each group moving on, where a knockout format was used to determine the champions.
1986-94: Another change to the format
The tournament adjusted the format yet again for 1986, ditching the dual group stage layout. Instead, the 24 teams were divided into 6 groups of 4. The top two teams and four best third-place teams from the groups moved onto a knockout stage consisting of 16 teams. Third place finishers were ranked by points accrued, with goal difference used as the first tiebreaker.
1998-2022: Expansion to 32
The current format that will be used for the next two World Cups, 1998's expansion saw the field grow to 32 teams, well more than double amount qualified for the first tournament. The amount of teams simplified the tournament format, for sure. The field opened with a group stage, with 8 groups of 4 teams. The top two finishers advanced to a knockout round consisting of 16 teams until a winner was determined.
2026-???: Adding more to the party
Current FIFA president Gianni Infantino ran on a platform largely devoted to expanding the World Cup. On Jan. 10, that reform passed at the 2026 World Cup in Qatar will now feature 48 teams. Those teams will be placed in 16 groups of three, with the top two teams from each group moving to the knockout stages. That will set up a round of 32, which will be single elimination.