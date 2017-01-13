Here are Europe’s top 10 clubs by attendance

UEFA released its annual review of the finances and operations of all of Europe's clubs last season and it offers a broad view of how many powerhouse clubs stack up against one another. Here is a look at the top ten clubs in total attendance for 2015-16.

10

Hamburger SV

Total attendance: 912,900

Average attendance: 53,700

9

Newcastle United

Total attendance: 945,326

Average attendance: 49,754

8

Manchester City

Total attendance: 1,026,779

Average attendance: 54,041

7

Schalke 04

Total attendance: 1,043,562

Average attendance: 61,386

6

Arsenal

Total attendance: 1,138,936

Average attendance: 59,944

5

Bayern Munich

Total attendance: 1,275,000

Average attendance: 75,000

4

Real Madrid

Total attendance: 1,354,320

Average attendance: 71,280

3

Borussia Dortmund

Total attendance: 1,380,026

Average attendance: 81,178

2

Manchester United

Total attendance: 1,430,434

Average attendance: 75,286

1

Barcelona

Total attendance: 1,514,756

Average attendance: 79,724

