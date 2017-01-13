Here are Europe’s top 10 clubs by attendance
UEFA released its annual review of the finances and operations of all of Europe's clubs last season and it offers a broad view of how many powerhouse clubs stack up against one another. Here is a look at the top ten clubs in total attendance for 2015-16.
Hamburger SV
Total attendance: 912,900
Average attendance: 53,700
Newcastle United
Total attendance: 945,326
Average attendance: 49,754
Manchester City
Total attendance: 1,026,779
Average attendance: 54,041
Schalke 04
Total attendance: 1,043,562
Average attendance: 61,386
Arsenal
Total attendance: 1,138,936
Average attendance: 59,944
Bayern Munich
Total attendance: 1,275,000
Average attendance: 75,000
Real Madrid
Total attendance: 1,354,320
Average attendance: 71,280
Borussia Dortmund
Total attendance: 1,380,026
Average attendance: 81,178
Manchester United
Total attendance: 1,430,434
Average attendance: 75,286
Barcelona
Total attendance: 1,514,756
Average attendance: 79,724