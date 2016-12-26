Takeaways from all 8 of the Premier League’s Boxing Day matches

Paul Pogba, still amazing

The most important thing from this match was Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal. It's really the only thing that matters today.

But in other news from Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland, Paul Pogba did pretty much everything. His passing was so good that his teammates didn't even see half of them coming. When Pogba is playing at that level he can basically run the midfield by himself, and that's what he did against Sunderland.

Manchester United FC

Man Utd via Getty Images