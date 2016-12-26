Takeaways from all 8 of the Premier League’s Boxing Day matches
Welcome back, Olivier Giroud
Everyone, myself included, has marveled at how putting Alexis Sanchez at center forward has made Arsenal a terror with the ball. It's unquestionably the best way for the Gunners to play, but every team needs a Plan B. Giroud is a pretty good Plan B, and he got his first league start of the season on Boxing Day. All he did was score the winning goal, as Arsenal flashed a bit of the versatility needed to really challenge for the title.
Bob Bradley has to figure out this defense
Bradley inherited an awful defense. There's no way around it and the club should have to answer for selling Ashley Williams in the summer without buying a replacement for a defense that needed help to begin with. But the Swans have conceded at least three goals in eight of 11 matches since Bradley took over. That's significantly worse than when Francesco Guidolin was the Swansea boss. The transfer window can help, but that's not Swansea's only defensive problem.Getty Images Getty Images
Big Sam gets off to a good start
Sam Allardyce has been the Crystal Palace manager for two days and he already has a result. Getting a draw away to Watford is nothing to sneeze at, even if conceding late to give away a lead won't sit well with Palace. Most importantly, the Palace defense looked competent, which is a new phenomenon for them.Getty Images Getty Images
Ho hum for Chelsea
Another match, another easy win. Of course Chelsea will lose again at some point, but right now they look unbeatable. They may lead the league by seven points, but that gap feels a lot better right now.Getty Images Getty Images
Leicester can't get away from the relegation fight
A win over Manchester City, on top of their successes in the Champions League, had Leiecester feeling like they were turning things around. Then they lost to Bournemouth and drew Stoke. All of a sudden, their Boxing Day clash with Everton got a lot more important ... and they got smacked down, 2-0, at home. Now they're in 16th, just three points from the drop. On paper, they still look like a team that should be comfortably mid-table, but the season is nearly at the halfway point and they looked buckled in for a relegation right.Getty Images Getty Images
Paul Pogba, still amazing
The most important thing from this match was Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal. It's really the only thing that matters today.
But in other news from Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland, Paul Pogba did pretty much everything. His passing was so good that his teammates didn't even see half of them coming. When Pogba is playing at that level he can basically run the midfield by himself, and that's what he did against Sunderland.Manchester United FC Man Utd via Getty Images
Sean Dyche is still working his magic
If you just looked at squads, you'd probably peg Burnley for relegation. They don't have the top end quality or depth of most other teams in the Premier League. But after their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, they sit in 14th place and six points clear of the drop zone. They're one of the best coached teams in England and Dyche looks as brilliant as ever.Getty Images Getty Images
Leave Raheem Sterling alone
Sterling became an enemy to a lot of fans for having the gall to demand he be paid what the market told him he was worth. It earned him a move to Manchester City and while he definitely had a rocky first season at the Eithad, he was hardly awful. Now, under Pep Guardiola, he's downright marvelous, and he showed that again against Hull on Boxing Day. Of course, the announcers still managed to criticize him mid-match because all he does is get criticism, but it's ridiculous at this point. He's tremendous, start treating him as such.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images