How will the Premier League’s top 7 finish?

As the Premier League season draws to a close, we're that much closer to determining final positions in the standings. Chelsea can clinch the title with a win at home against floundering Middlesbrough, but the rest of the top 7 is a roiling, confused mess.
How will the end of this wild season shake out?
Chelsea
Position: 1st
Up next: Vs. Middlesbrough, at West Brom, vs. Watford, vs. Sunderland
Prediction: 1st
Chelsea have just lowly Middlesbrough standing between them and the Premier League trophy, and it's probably going to happen at Stamford Bridge on Monday. The Blues have been rampant under Antonio Conte this year, and Middlesbrough, buried deep in the relegation zone, aren't going to derail them from celebrating at home. The title's all but theirs, and Conte will be sure to have his boys hyped up and ready to get the job done.
Tottenham
Position: 2nd
Up next: Vs. Manchester United, at Leicester, at Hull
Prediction: 2nd
Spurs had their slim title hopes smashed when West Ham popped their bubble on Friday, but they're still assured of Champions League football next season. Top three is mathematically guaranteed, and they'll probably sit pretty in second at the end of the season, capping a fantastic run.
Liverpool
Position: 3rd
Up next: At West Ham, vs. Middlesbrough
Prediction: 4th
Liverpool just came off a disappointing draw at home against Southampton, missing out on two vital points in their race to finish in the automatic Champions League qualifying places. Manchester City are right on their heels, a point back with a game in hand, and their inability to beat Southampton may see Liverpool end up in fourth when things all shake out at the end of the season. They'll have a tough trip to the West Ham side that just ruined Tottenham's hopes, but will expect to pick up all three points at home against Middlesbrough to close the season out.
Manchester City
Position: 4th
Up next: Vs. Leicester, vs. West Brom, at Watford
Prediction: 3rd
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have had a wildly up-and-down season, but they look to be putting it all together just at the right time. City smashed Crystal Palace 5-0 over the weekend, and with Leicester, West Brom and Watford to close the campaign out, they look good to go on and finish in behind Spurs in third place.
Manchester United
Position: 5th
Up next: At Tottenham, at Southampton, vs. Crystal Palace
Prediction: 6th
Manchester United have clearly placed all their chips in the Europa League pile, and it makes sense. If they can close out their tie against Celta, just one game remains for them to ensure qualification for Champions League. Jose Mourinho even risked his record against Arsene Wenger by rotating and resting his regulars against Arsenal, and that's probably going to continue. They're in fifth place for now, but their slide will probably continue as they chase Europa League salvation.
Arsenal
Position: 6th
Up next: At Southampton, at Stoke, vs. Sunderland, vs. Everton
Prediction: 5th
Too little, too late has finally caught up with Arsenal. They just haven't been good enough this year, and it looks as if the Gunners will miss out on the top four for the first time in two decades. Sad!
Everton
Position: 7th
Up next: Vs. Watford, at Arsenal
Prediction: 7th
Everton really tried to do it this season. It was an admirable campaign for the Toffees, but they just couldn't stick it out with the big guns in the end. Romelu Lukaku fired them high up to the dizzying heights where the Champions League anthem can softly be heard in the distance, but in the end, seventh is about appropriate for the folks from the blue half of Liverpool.