Dortmund fans welcome Monaco fans into their homes after explosion postpones match Nate Scott @aNateScott Apr 12, 2017 at 10:01a ET The Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco was postponed on Tuesday after an explosion rocked the Dortmund team bus, injuring defender Marc Bartra. With the match pushed back a day and the city dealing with the aftermath of the explosion, some of the visiting Monaco fans' travel plans were put into jeopardy. So Dortmund fans opened their homes and welcomed them. #BedforAwayFans placed Monaco fans with Dortmund fan locals who volunteered, and the pictures are fantastic. @AS_Monaco Monaco sent out the photos with the caption "Das ist Fussball!" @AS_Monaco The match will be replayed at 12:45 p.m. ET today, Wednesday. @AS_Monaco This is the very best of soccer. @AS_Monaco