The secret to Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring spree is his new hairstyle

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to bold hairstyles, and even some dye work, but he's kept it pretty standard in the last few years. That changed two weeks ago for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, when he showed off some newly frosted tips. It was a throwback to his Manchester United days.

And how has he done since going with the frosted tips? Seven goals in four games!

It's all in the hair.