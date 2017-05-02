The secret to Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring spree is his new hairstyle

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to bold hairstyles, and even some dye work, but he's kept it pretty standard in the last few years. That changed two weeks ago for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, when he showed off some newly frosted tips. It was a throwback to his Manchester United days.
And how has he done since going with the frosted tips? Seven goals in four games!
It's all in the hair.
Manchester UnitedMan Utd via Getty Images
1
It begins
Ronaldo put the new hair into action with a 76th-minute tally that put Real Madrid in front of Bayern Munich, 3-2 on aggregate.
Real MadridReal Madrid via Getty Images
2
Bayern Munich stand no chance
Bayern Munich answered Ronaldo's goal with one of their own to force extra time, and that's where Ronaldo went into overdrive. He scored in the 105th minute to put the Merengues in front once again.
Real MadridReal Madrid via Getty Images
3
A hat trick
Because two goals wasn't enough, as he saw the perils of a one-goal lead during regular time, he added another goal. This one, in the 110th minute, put the tie away and just about clinched Real Madrid's place in the semifinals.
Was he offside a couple times? Sure, but how could you expect the linesman to focus on that and not Ronaldo's hair?
fotopressGetty Images
4
The hair has magical powers
A goal-less game against Barcelona made it look like maybe the hair wasn't the reason for Ronaldo's goal scoring streak, but then he found the net against Valencia to keep the Merengues in the driver's seat for the La Liga title.
The power of the hair was real.
5
The binge won't end
Real Madrid wanted to get a win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semifinal tie. Preferably, it would be a multi-goal win, since they had to go to the Calderon for the second leg.
Ronaldo made sure that would happen, first scoring in the 10th minute.
UEFAUEFA via Getty Images
6
Another multi-goal game
Another goal followed in the 73rd minute and, voila! Real Madrid had their multi-goal win.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
7
Hat trick No. 2
But the hair didn't just bring goals in bunches. It brought hat tricks -- as in Ronaldo's second straight Champions League three-goal game. An 86th-minute goal wrapped up the Merengues' 3-0 first leg win and gave him an astounding seven goals in four games with the frosted tips.
You can't fight the math on this one: Frosted tips = good.