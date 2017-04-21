5 keys to Chelsea and Tottenham’s FA Cup semifinal clash

Chelsea are on top of the Premier League, Tottenham are second. If the table is any indication, they are the two best teams in all of England, and on Saturday (12:15 p.m. ET, FOX) they meet in the FA Cup semifinals. So not only does this match feature magnificent teams, but they're playing for a spot in the final of the sport's oldest competition.
What are the keys to the contest?
1
How does Mauricio Pochettino send Spurs out?
Tottenham have bounced betweenn playing three and four at the back all season. With Victor Wanyama fit again, Mauricio Pochettino has the option of going back to three at the back, dropping Eric Dier into the back line, but there's no telling if he actually will. It's probably a good idea to, though. With Danny Rose out, Ben Davies will have to play on the left and giving him more cover against a dangerous Chelsea team makes a lot of sense.
2
Which keeper comes out on top?
With both teams capable of piling up chances, this match could turn on which goalkeeper can pull off a magical save or two. Considering both Thibaut Coirtois and Hugo Lloris are truly world class backstops, and that this one could go to penalty kicks, it's the men between the sticks who could decide this semifinal.
3
Will both teams prioritize the match?
Chelsea's recent skid and Tottenham's run of wins has put these two teams into a real Premier League title race. The Blues' lead is just four points, so with that on the line, will both managers throw out their best teams or will they save them for the midweek Premier League contests? Resting even one first choice player could turn this match.
4
Can Spurs find the same success as last match-up?
When Tottenham and Chelsea met last time around, the Blues looked unbeatable. But Spurs had success finding space between the Chelsea wingbacks and centerbacks. Nobody else had been able to repeatedly get into that space, and few have since. Can Tottenham do it again? If so, they could pile up goals.
5
Can Diego Costa get back on track?
It's no coincidence that Chelesea's relative struggles of late have lined up with Costa's dry spell. It's been seven matches since the striker last scored and without good play from him, the Blues attack becomes far less threatening. Eden Hazard, as good as he is, can be slowed down when his next most dangerous player can't do much with the ball. That's especially true against Spurs, who feature the Premier League's best defense.