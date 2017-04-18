What each Champions League team needs to do to advance to the semifinals

The Champions League contenders have had roughly a week to tinker and plan for the second leg of their quarterfinal ties. That's not a whole lot of time to mix things up. Throw in a weekend of domestic action and it seems like the first legs were just yesterday. With the first chapters in the book, where do the hopefuls stand? Some teams are sitting pretty, while others have a lot of work to do.
Here's what each squad playing this week needs to do to keep their Champions League dream alive.
Leicester City — Keep on fighting
Against all odds, the Foxes are still kicking in the Champions League. And after the first legs, they have more of a heartbeat than some of the other blue-bloods of the competition. Losing 1-0 to Atletico in Spain isn't the end of the world, and Leicester boast a 100 percent record at the KP Stadium in the Champions League.
Leicester responded well under Craig Shakespeare winning six straight after the managerial change, but they're winless in their last three matches in all competitions. Reversing that trend when Atletico come to town won't be easy, but it's not unthinkable. They've already proven they can rally with a bounceback victory to knock out Sevilla last round.
Atletico Madrid — Release the hounds
As I (unsuccessfully) resist every urge to make a "fox hunt" joke, Atletico need to go right at Leicester. The Foxes will be without the suspended Robert Huth and Wes Morgan is a fitness concern heading into the second leg. A 1-0 home win is nice, but securing an away goal early would really put Leicester on their heels.
Sevilla were left to rue their missed opportunities in the round of 16. Will their La Liga contemporaries suffer the same fate? Having Antoine Griezmann to count on is a big help in that regard. The Frenchman has been clinical for Atletico and could be the answer to push them into the semifinals.
Bayern Munich — Keep winning the midfield battle
Despite losing the first leg 2-1, Bayern performed quite admirably. Arturo Vidal was all over the pitch and had he converted his penalty this could be a completely different tie. It's entirely possible Real Madrid will soak up pressure and allow Bayern time on the ball and hope to answer on the counter attack. Picking up two away goals allows them that luxury. If that's the case, Vidal and his midfield companions will be essential in making sure the Merengues don't get breakaways. Easier said than done, of course.
Bayern will have a huge reinforcement coming on Tuesday with the return of Robert Lewandowski, though. The Polish striker missed the first leg with an injury but he's already said he'll be ready to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. A world-class striker that can hold up play and also relieve the pressure is a huge boon for Bayern and their midfielders.
Real Madrid — Isn't it obvious?
With Gareth Bale missing the contest, the bulk of the attacking duties will fall to Cristiano Ronaldo. Fortunately, he's one of the best players of all time, so that's not a big issue for Real Madrid. After a lengthy goal-scoring drought (by Ronaldo standards), the Portuguese bagged a second-half brace against Bayern in the first leg.
He rested over the weekend rather than feature in La Liga, so he'll be chomping at the bit to get back in the action. If Real Madrid play conservatively and invite Bayern's pressure, it'll fall on Ronaldo to make the Bavarians pay. The chances to score might be tough to come by, but he's back in form and there's every reason to believe he'll capitalize.
Borussia Dortmund — Regroup and refocus
Thomas Tuchel's three-man backline came apart against Monaco in the first leg. Lars Bender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Piszczek weren't able to contain Monaco and wound up conceded three goals in the 3-2 first leg. Of course, there are extenuating circumstances for BVB. Less than 24 hours before they played their match the team bus was attacked with a series of explosions. Seeing the mental miscues from Dortmund were understandable, all things considered.
In the second half of the first leg Tuchel made a change and Dortmund finally got things together. Their pair of second-half goals gave them a much needed foothold in the tie. Assuming the focus is all there, there's plenty of hope for them to reach the semifinal.
Monaco — Be prepared for a different Dortmund
Monaco (and Kylian Mbappe, in particular) put on a tremendous show in Dortmund in the first leg. They were dynamic and pretty much toyed with Dortmund's defense for most of the match. Expecting that kind of leeway in the second leg would be foolish, though.
As mentioned, a number of Dortmund's players admitted that their minds weren't totally right in the first leg. That shouldn't be the case in the second leg. They should prepare for a different and determined Dortmund team, or they could see their 3-2 lead overturned.
Barcelona — Pull another rabbit out of the hat
After a 3-0 loss last week, Barcelona are playing with fire digging these deep first-leg holes. It took a comeback of historic proportions to beat PSG in the round of 16 and Barca will need a similar response to push past Juventus. Neymar was instrumental in the memorable comeback and he'll need to be magic again if Barcelona are going to reach the semis.
Best believe that Juventus are keenly aware of what to expect and would like nothing more than to make sure they don't wind up victim to another signature Barcelona rally.
Juventus — Continue making Barcelona uncomfortable
Max Allegri got his tactics spot on in the first leg. Juventus hounded Barcelona and didn't allow them to feel comfortable in possession. Paulo Dybala's absence would be a big blow, and he very well might miss the contest with an ankle injury suffered against Pescara over the weekend. Part of the reason Juventus were so successful in the first leg was quickly finding Dybala and letting him do his thing once they harried Barcelona into turning the ball over.
Getting Sergio Busquets back will be important for Barcelona, so keeping the Blaugrana off rhythm won't be as easy this time around, but it'd be better than parking the bus and hoping that will do the trick. Just ask PSG.
