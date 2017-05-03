Here are all the players that have scored multiple Champions League hat tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo went on a rampage against Atletico Madrid, netting a hat trick as Real Madrid battered their neighbors 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. With his seventh career hat trick, Ronaldo went level with Lionel Messi for most ever Champions League tripletas, leaving the eternal rivals deadlocked yet again, with their nearest competitors nowhere within sight.

Ronaldo and Messi aren't the only players to grab the goals in bunches though. What other players have scored multiple Champions League hat tricks?