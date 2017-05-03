Here are all the players that have scored multiple Champions League hat tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo went on a rampage against Atletico Madrid, netting a hat trick as Real Madrid battered their neighbors 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. With his seventh career hat trick, Ronaldo went level with Lionel Messi for most ever Champions League tripletas, leaving the eternal rivals deadlocked yet again, with their nearest competitors nowhere within sight.
Ronaldo and Messi aren't the only players to grab the goals in bunches though. What other players have scored multiple Champions League hat tricks?
Robert Lewandowski - 2
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has netted two hat tricks in his Champions League career, and for two different teams. His first one helped make his name in the 2012-13 semifinal as his four goals helped Borussia Dortmund down Real Madrid 4-1. His second came after his move to Bayern Munich, when he grabbed three in a 5-0 group stage win against Dinamo Zagreb in 2015-16.
Ruud van Nistelrooy - 2
Ruud van Nistelrooy got his first hat trick during Manchester United's fabled treble season in 1998-99. Of course, he was playing for PSV Eindhoven back then, but his group stage hat trick helped them beat HJK Helsinki 3-1, and when he did make the move to United, he made it count to the tune of four goals as they rolled past Sparta Prague, 4-1, in 2004-05.
Roberto Soldado - 2
Roberto Soldado hit for his two hat tricks in consecutive years for Valencia in the group stage. His first came in 2011-12 in a 7-0 win against Genk, and his second was the next season in a 3-0 win against BATE Borisov.
Andriy Shevchenko - 2
Andriy Shevchenko's first Champions League hat trick came for hometown club Dynamo Kiev in a 4-0 group stage win over Barcelona in 1997-98. He didn't grab another till 2005-06, this time pouring in four goals for Milan in a 4-0 group stage win against Fenerbahce.
Marco Simone - 2
Marco Simone grabbed a hat trick for both AC Milan and Monaco, scoring his first in the group stage of the 1996-97 season as Milan beat Rosenborg 4-1. His second came again in the group stages as he lead Monaco to a 5-0 victory over Sturm Graz in 2000-01.
Michael Owen - 2
Michael Owen's first career Champions League hat trick came in 2002-03 in a 3-1 Liverpol win against Spartak Moscow in the group stage. His second came after his switch to rivals Manchester United, netting all three as the Red Devils beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in the 2008-09 group stage.
Roy Makaay - 2
Roy Makaay's two career Champions League hat tricks both involved Bayern Munich. The first was for Deportivo la Coruña in 2002-03 as they beat the Bavarian giants 3-2 in the group stage. Bayern promptly bought Makaay from Coruña, and he scored his second hat trick a season later in a 4-0 group stage win over Ajax.
Samuel Eto'o - 2
Samuel Eto'o's first Champions League hat trick was in a 5-0 group stage win for Barcelona against Panathinaikos in 2005-06. His second came in an Inter Milan shirt in 2010-11, in a 4-0 group stage win against Werder Bremen.
Didier Drogba - 2
Didier Drogba's first Champions League hat trick came when he was first making his name with Olympique Marseille in 2003-04, netting all three in a 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the group stage. His second was in a Chelsea shirt as the Blues beat Levski Sofia 3-1 in 2006-07's group stage.
Andy Cole - 2
Both of Andy Cole's Champions League hat tricks came in the group stage for Manchester United. The first was against Feyenoord in 1997-98 in a 3-1 win, and the second was in a 5-1 over Anderlecht in 2000-01.
Karim Benzema - 2
Karim Benzema has scored both of his Champions League hat tricks for Real Madrid in the group stage. His first came in 2010-11 in a 4-0 win against Auxerre, and his second was in a 8-0 shellacking of Malmo FF last season.
Sergio Aguero - 2
Sergio Aguero just made it on this list this season, scoring his second hat trick in a 4-0 group stage win for Manchester City over Borussia Monchengladbach. His first was for the Citizens as well, in a thrilling 3-2 group stage win against current manager Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich in 2014-15.
Adriano - 2
It's easy to forget Adriano used to be nearly unstoppable when he was fit and on top of his game at Inter Milan. He was right at the height of his powers in 2004-05 when he grabbed his first hat trick against Porto in a 3-1 second round win, and he was devastating again the next season as he scored three in Inter's 4-0 group stage win over Artmedia Petrzalka.
Luiz Adriano - 3
Although Luiz Adriano was never able to really settle in at AC Milan, he scored goals by the bunches in a Shakhtar Donetsk shirt. He scored all his hat tricks in routs in the group stage, with his first coming in a 5-2 win over Nordsjaelland in 2012-13. He then scored two hat tricks against the same team in 2014-15, bullying minnows BATE Borisov twice in the group stages, first with five goals in a 7-0 win, and then with another hat trick in a 5-0 shellacking. Rude.
Filippo Inzaghi - 3
Pippo Inzaghi goes down in history as one of the all-time great poachers. His first Champions League hat trick came in the 1997-98 quarterfinal, helping Juventus beat Dynamo Kiev 4-1 on the day. His second came in a Juventus shirt once more, scoring three as the Bianconeri played out a crazy 4-4 draw against Hamburg in the 2000-01 group stage. His last hat trick came the very next season, following his transfer to Milan, putting three past Deportivo la Coruña in the group stage.
Mario Gomez - 3
HIT THE MARIO GOMEZ BUTTON.
Super Mario did all his hat trick work in two seasons in a Bayern Munich shirt. Gomez's first career Champions League triple was in a 4-0 group stage win against CFR Cluj during the 2010-11 season. His second came in the group stage as well, netting three as Bayern beat Napoli 3-2 in 2011-12. His last came as he hit four goals as Bayern pulverized FC Basel 7-0 in the round of 16.
Cristiano Ronaldo - 7
Ronaldo took his time to get off the mark in Champions League, and he didn't score until his 30th match in the competition. He's done alright since then, and now he's on 103 total career UCL goals.
Since the 2012-13 season, Ronaldo's scored a hat trick every year but 14-15, with every single one coming in a Real Madrid shirt.
Here's how his seven hat tricks played out:
2012-13: Group stage hat trick in a 4-1 win over Ajax
2013-14: Group stage hat trick in a 6-1 win over Galatasaray
2015-16: Group stage hat trick in a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk
2015-16: Four goals in a 8-0 group stage win over Malmo FF
2015-16: Group stage hat trick in a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg
2016-17: Quarterfinal hat trick in a 4-2- win over Bayern Munich
2016-17: Semifinal hat trick in a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid
Lionel Messi - 7
Lionel Messi sits even with Cristiano Ronaldo on career Champions League hat tricks, but he's done it in 24 less matches than the Real Madrid man. He got his first before Ronaldo as well, although he's spread his tally out over the course of his career.
Here's how Messi scored his seven tripletas:
2009-10: Four goals in a 4-1 group stage win over Arsenal
2011-12: Group stage hat trick in a 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen
2011-12: Five goals in a 7-1 round of 16 win over Bayer Leverkusen
2013-14: Group stage hat trick in a 4-0 win over Ajax
2014-15: Group stage hat trick in a 4-0 win over APOEL Tel Aviv
2016-17: Group stage hat trick in a 7-0 win over Celtic
2016-17: Group stage hat trick in a 4-0 win over Manchester City
