Ranking the potential Champions League finals: which match-ups do we want to see?

The soccer purists would hate this match, but who really cares what they think? The goals will be flowing if this winds up being the final. Real Madrid haven't had a very stellar defensive record in the competition, and Monaco's young, albeit reckless, approach to attacking has been one of the stories of the year.

Kylian Mbappe is a revelation and Cristiano Ronaldo is, well, Cristiano Ronaldo. Both teams love to take the game to the opposition, which could make for as entertaining a final as we've seen in years. Real Madrid were involved in the highest-scoring final ever, a 7-3 win back in 1959-60. If they meet Monaco in Cardiff, they two combatants might be able to top that mark.