Ranking the potential Champions League finals: which match-ups do we want to see?

Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico and Monaco are all fighting to make the Champions League final. We're fortunate that each team is compelling enough to belong exactly where they are, too. Which final would make for the best of the potential matchups, though? They'd all be great, but here's our ranking of who we'd like to see square off in the final, from worst to best.
4
Real Madrid vs. Monaco
The soccer purists would hate this match, but who really cares what they think? The goals will be flowing if this winds up being the final. Real Madrid haven't had a very stellar defensive record in the competition, and Monaco's young, albeit reckless, approach to attacking has been one of the stories of the year.
Kylian Mbappe is a revelation and Cristiano Ronaldo is, well, Cristiano Ronaldo. Both teams love to take the game to the opposition, which could make for as entertaining a final as we've seen in years. Real Madrid were involved in the highest-scoring final ever, a 7-3 win back in 1959-60. If they meet Monaco in Cardiff, they two combatants might be able to top that mark.
3
Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus
Seeing these to teams square off would be a true battle of wits between managers Diego Simeone and Massimiliano Allegri. They're two of the hottest names in the managerial carousel, and for good reason. Simeone has put his indelible imprint on Atletico Madrid, drilling Los Colchoneros into a well-oiled side that can overwhelm any team in the world with a suffocating, aggressive defense.
Allegri's less rigid in how he lines up Juventus, preferring to employ a since of fluidity that allows his creative players freedom to express themselves. Don't be mistaken, though, Allegri's done all that while still managing not to sacrifice Juventus' trademark methodical defense. Should Simeone and Allegri go head-to-head in a winner-take-all final, it could be a fascinating tactical display.
2
Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco
Call me a sucker for romance, but if we can't see the two blue-bloods go at it, give me the pair of teams that have never won the Champions League. Atletico and Monaco have both gotten so close to the summit but haven't made it over the hump in their histories. If they go head-to-head, at least one of them will get to throw that monkey off their back.
The Spanish side have made it to two Champions League finals without winning, including being runners-up at recently as last season. Monaco last made a final over a decade ago, settling for second place in the 2003-04 season. Both of these teams deserve to taste Champions League glory. As a neutral, it'd be nice to be guaranteed that one of them would.
1
Real Madrid vs. Juventus
This is the headliner of potential Champions League finals. Two of the world's most popular teams squaring off in the final of the sport's biggest club competition? Yes, please! The two teams last faced each other nearly two decades ago in the 1997-98 final. Real Madrid won the tie on a 66th-minute goal from Predrag Mijatovic, dashing Juventus' hopes.
In a twist that is vintage soccer-world, current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was Juventus' starting midfielder in that 1998 loss. The Old Lady have lost a record six finals but have won two European Cup/Champions League trophies. Madrid, meanwhile, would be looking to become to first team to win back-to-back titles and add to their record of 11 titles.