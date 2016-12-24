The Best XI under-21 players of 2016
As 2016 comes to a close, we look back on the year that was. Well, in this case, we look back at all the great young players from the year, and there were plenty. That made putting together a Best XI for the year, but only with under-21 players, tough. There's just so much talent.
So here it is, the Best XI players who were 21 or younger when the year started:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma
This was an easy choice. Finding young goalkeepers is always tough -- after all, it's a position that is usually mastered with age and experience -- but Donnarumma is already an AC Milan star at just 17 years old. There's a reason why everyone is calling him The Next Buffon. Oh, and for good measure, he closed out the year by beating Juventus in penalty kicks to advance in the Super Coppa.
Right back: Hector Bellerin
The speedy Spaniard used to be nothing more than a bundle of pace, but his game has grown over the last couple years. Now the Arsenal man is one of the best right backs in the Premier League and has shown no problem adjusting to the Champions League, either. He also made his Spain debut in 2016 and was on their Euro 2016 team. Not bad for a 21-year-old.
Centerback: John Stones
Stones' 2016 was rocky. The rumors of him leaving for Chelsea in the summer of 2015 put huge expectations on him that he failed to live up to in his last season with Everton. Getting the big-money move to Manchester City didn't help the expectations problem and he is prone to some mistakes, especially trying to be the ball-playing defender that Pep Guardiola wants. But then you realize he made England's Euro team, is at least an above-average Premier League centerback and has had Guardiola compare him to Gerard Pique. Now that last part may be a little much, but you won't find many centerbacks his age better than him.
Centerback: Davinson Sanchez
Sanchez played every single minute of every single game for Atletico Nacional at the Copa Libertadores. That alone is impressive for a central defender who just turned 20 in June, but Atletico Nacional won the tournament and Sanchez's defending helped Atletico concede just one goal in the two-legged final, one goal in the two-legged semifinal and not a single goal in the entire group stage. There's a reason Barcelona were interested in him before he opted for Ajax, where he immediately stepped in as a starter. He also got his first Colombia cap, and you can be sure there will be plenty more to follow.
Left back: Jose Luis Gaya
Gaya was long one of Valencia and Spain's best young players and he was finally made his club's starting left back for the 2015/16 season. After an uneven start, he was excellent in the spring and that has carried over to this season. Even as Valencia have struggled, Gaya has been a bright spot, which has led Arsenal to inquire about him. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old also got his first Spain call-up.
Central midfield: Joshua Kimmich
Kimmich might be the best under-21 player in the world, as evidenced by him becoming a regular for Bayern Munich and Germany in 2016. The only question is what position to put him at because he's already proven himself to be great at right back, centerback and central midfield. Seeing as central midfield is the most important position on the field, toss him in there.
Central midfield: Renato Sanches
Sanches broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record as the youngest player ever to play for Portugal at a Euros. He won Man of the Match honors in Portugal's round of 16 win, then scored and won Man of the Match again in the quarterfinals, helping his country win their first ever major tournament. And that was just in one month. The 19-year-old also starred for Benfica, earning a move to Bayern Munich, where he immediately stepped in as a first team regular. He's done it all and he's not even 20 yet.
Right wing: Raheem Sterling
Don't judge Sterling by his £44 million price tag. Judge him as a player who just turned 22 years old weeks ago and won a Premier League Player of the Month award, scored six times in the fall alone and started at the Euros and he looks pretty damn good.
Attacking midfield: Dele Alli
Alli is so good that it's easy to forget he's not yet 21 and only has a season-and-a-half above League One. He was the PFA's Young Player of the Year and on the Premier League Team of the Year for 2015/16 after scoring 10 goals, including an incredible overhead flick and shot on the half-volley against Crystal Palace that may have been the best in the league all season. He's already added five more goals for Spurs in the fall, to go along with earning a regular spot in the England team. He started for the Three Lions at the Euros and won Man of the Match honors for his performance against Germany in a friendly. Alli is already a bonafide star, age be damned.
Left wing: Ousmane Dembele
Dembele is already one of the best dribblers in the world and an assist machine. The 19-year-old proved that at Rennes and if there was any doubt about whether he could adjust following a summer move to Borussia Dortmund, he erased it immediately. He has been just as dangerous for BVB as he was in Ligue 1, fitting in right away and getting his first France caps in the process. Dembele is a YouTube superstar, but he's proven he's much more than just a trickster.
Striker: Marcus Rashford
Rashford came out of nowhere in 2016. He was an emergency starter in the Europa League in February, making his Manchester United debut with two goals. That made him the Red Devils' youngest ever European goalscorer, and three days later he got the start against Arsenal, scoring twice more and adding an assist in a 3-2 win. Then he went on to score the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City. Rashford did it all, scoring 12 goals in 2016 for the Red Devils. He also happened to score on his England debut and became the youngest Englishman to ever play in a Euros.
Did Rashford benefit from some luck? No doubt. Will he be the best striker of his era? Unlikely. But when it comes to scoring in bunches and in big matches, no player under 21 out-did Rashford in 2016.AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images
Honorable mentions
The sport is in such an amazing place right now and has such a bright future. Just look at all the players under 21 who couldn't make this Best XI: Julian Weigl, Alex Iwobi, Leroy Sane, Marcos Asensio, Anthony Martial, Gabriel Jesus, Kingsley Coman, Youri Tielemans, Christian Pulisic, Gabriel Barbosa, Hirving Lozano, Julian Brandt, Jairo Riedewald, Andreas Christensen, Jonathan Tah and Niklas Sule.
That's just a fraction of the terrific young players in the world! 2016 has been an amazing year for young soccer players.