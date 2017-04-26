What would be the best attacking team in the world? This is the XI that could shred any defense

Right back - Dani Alves

Barcelona let Dani Alves go to Juventus for free in the summer, and that decision's come back to haunt them big time. The little Brazilian fullback felt disrespected by Barcelona's halfhearted attempts to keep him, and he showed it with two legs of pure brilliance in the Champions League quarterfinals to knock out his old team.

When Alves is on, there's no better player at marauding out of the back. Dani Carvajal, Juanfran and Djibril Sidibe all have claims to be in the conversation, but if you're picking one guy for a team that has to score goals, it's going to be Dani Alves.