What would be the best attacking team in the world? This is the XI that could shred any defense

On his own, Lionel Messi is a nightmarish prospect to deal with. He's the world's best player, and he was at his devastating best in El Clasico win against Madrid, showing just how effective he can be when he takes matters into his own boots. At Barcelona, Messi's joined by two other incredible attacking players in Neymar and Luis Suarez. It's perhaps the most lethal front three in history, and they've done incredible things for Barcelona. But what players would make up the most terrifying attacking team on the planet?
Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer
There's no better goalkeeper in the world with the ball at his feet than Manuel Neuer. He's supremely confident in possession, and he loves to show off his skill with the ball on a regular basis. He thinks he's people! In reality though, Neuer's distribution out of the back is part of what makes Bayern Munich and Germany so quick in possession, and he's unmatched when it comes to being the 11th field player. He's inspired a whole new generation of goalkeepers who can play comfortably with their feet, but if you're in a team that wants to play football, you're probably not going to get a better candidate than Neuer. And he's not a bad goalkeeper, either.
Right back - Dani Alves
Barcelona let Dani Alves go to Juventus for free in the summer, and that decision's come back to haunt them big time. The little Brazilian fullback felt disrespected by Barcelona's halfhearted attempts to keep him, and he showed it with two legs of pure brilliance in the Champions League quarterfinals to knock out his old team.
When Alves is on, there's no better player at marauding out of the back. Dani Carvajal, Juanfran and Djibril Sidibe all have claims to be in the conversation, but if you're picking one guy for a team that has to score goals, it's going to be Dani Alves.
Center back - Leonardo Bonucci
Leonardo Bonucci started out as a midfielder, and he clearly has not let those midfielder inclinations go. He's regularly found striding out of the back for Juventus and Italy, stepping into midfield to dribble past players or deliver a pinpoint long ball. His passing range is nearly unmatched among players period, and he has a cannon of a shot as well. He's a threat from set pieces from his boot or from his head, and he simply understands the game. As a younger player he used to get himself into trouble by attempting to dribble out of trouble and playing even riskier passes, but at 29 years old, he's matured, and drastically cut down the number of mistakes. Now, he's one of the world's best all-around defenders, and there's not a better passer from that position.
Center back - Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos' goalscoring exploits are well known at this point, but he's not just a set piece monster. Ramos also played midfield earlier in his career, as well as fullback. He's even been used as a midfielder in a Madrid shirt, and it's because he's fantastically skilled with the ball at his feet. His Spain partner Gerard Pique is another who's fantastic on the ball, as are Bayern and Germany's pair Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, but Ramos' goal threat, his dribbling ability and range of passing make him the best choice.
Left back - Marcelo
Marcelo's always been magical with the ball at his feet, but for the last couple of years, he's started to more regularly showcase just how unbelievable his technical ability is. There's no better defender in the world on the ball, and with his touch, trickery, ability to beat his man and quality final ball, he's legitimately better than a number of top class wingers. His Brazilian compatriot Alex Sandro has been hot on his heels this season to insert himself into the conversation for best left back, but no one's touching Marcelo going forward. Seriously, no one's touching him, just ask Bayern Munich.
Center midfield - Arturo Vidal
Even in the most forward-minded of teams, somebody's got to win the ball back. In this hyper-attacking XI, that player has to be good with the ball and a goalscorer as well, and there's no better player to do that than Arturo Vidal. His energy on the defensive end would help this team recoup possession if they ever lost it, and his passing ability and goalscoring record make him the perfect one to get it done on both sides of the ball. Radja Nainggolan has the same sort of all-around dynamism, and Paul Pogba's incredible ability with the ball at his feet can't be ignored, but Vidal's body of work over the last few seasons means he gets the nod.
Right winger - Leo Messi
Including Messi in a team like this really doesn't warrant explanation. However, if a ridiculously attacker-heavy squad like this were ever to be put together, he'd be the first name on the list. In a team where every player would want the ball at their feet, it'd inevitably end up at his the most, and no one would complain. He lines up at right winger for this scenario, but he'd have a free role as always. He goes where the ball goes.
Attacking midfielder - Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard took a year off in protest of Jose Mourinho's management (that's what we're going to call it, because what else can you?), and then resumed being one of the world's very best as soon as The Special One exited the Stamford Bridge doors. This year he's shown exactly why he constantly draws comparisons with Messi, and it's the reason he walks into this team. He still has to add an element of ruthlessness in front of goal, but he's got just about everything else. Pace, strength on the ball, work rate, passing ability, there's no need to go through all of the attribute list. He's got it.
Left winger - Neymar
In a year where Lionel Messi hasn't been the Lionel Messi every match, it's been Neymar to step up when Barcelona really need him. Messi politely accepted his crown from the suspended Neymar during El Clasico, but there's no ignoring the fact that the little Brazilian has been Barcelona's hero for most of this season. He couldn't get it done for the Blaugrana in Champions League, and the agony of that effort was clear to see as he let his tears flow on the pitch following the second leg. That kind of heart and desire's shown through all season though, and you'd be very hard pressed to name anyone better than him this year. Neymar even keeps the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo out of this team.
Seriously, keep reading. There's no Ronaldo. Blame Neymar for that.
Striker - Paulo Dybala
La Joya had great first year in a Juventus shirt following his transfer from Palermo to Juventus last summer, but this year he's broken out in a huge way. He hasn't scored as many goals as his debut season, but in his new, deeper role as a second striker, he's been nearly unstoppable. His constant movement, Messi-esque dribbling ability, his passing and majestic curled finishes have become a regular sight in the Juventus Stadium and beyond, and he really announced himself in the first leg against Barcelona.
Dybala is only 23 years old, but he's already showing the telltale signs of true superstardom. He's an actual nightmare for defenders to handle, and so far this year, none of them have figured out how to handle him. Dybala lines up at striker, but his ability and tendency to drift around the pitch to find space means he fits in perfectly with this stupidly attacking team's constantly swirling and fluid front five.
Striker - Robert Lewandowski
Without Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich have looked almost ordinary. With him healthy and on form, they've looked like the best team in the world. It's not a coincidence, it's just a testament to how important he is to their team. Lewandowski's basically the prototype for a perfect striker. Tall at 6'2", he's deceptively pacy, a monster in the air, and equally capable with both feet. He has that magnetic quality all great strikers do, with hair-trigger reflexes and a fantastic reading of the game that makes him a terrifying prospect anytime the ball's in the box. While Luis Suarez is a better dribbler, and his goalscoring record is absurd, Lewandowski gets the nod just because of how perfectly well rounded he is as a center forward.