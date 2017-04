Borussia Dortmund have the most talented and exciting young team in the world, and those players could make them a powerhouse before long. But in this match, it was Bayern's old guys who got the job done.

Philipp Lahm was excellent, setting up Franck Ribery for the opening goal. That tally may eventually be awarded to Arjen Robben, who the shot appeared to deflect off of, but the Dutchman made sure he got on the scoresheet anyway with a typically Robben all-left-foot move and shot for Bayern's third goal.

All of Lahm, Ribery and Robben check in at 33 or older, but they all got the job done in Der Klassiker. The old dude ruled.