Check out pictures of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title-winning match and celebration

With a 6-0 shellacking of Wolfsburg on Saturday, Bayern Munich clinched their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title.The German giants fended off a valiant challenge from upstart RB Leipzig throughout the season to claim the title, their 26th in the Bundesliga.

David Alaba got the fun started with a picturesque free kick. Robert Lewandowski added a brace, while Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich all found the back of the net in the rout.

Here are all the best shots of Bayern's win and their post-match celebrations.