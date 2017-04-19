How to watch Barcelona vs. Juventus and Monaco vs. Dortmund in the Champions League

The Champions League quarterfinals roll on on Wednesday after a very eventful Tuesday. Barcelona, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are all in action as the second legs of their quarterfinal ties get under way.
Here are all the details you need to know to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
Wednesday's coverage begins with pregame show at 2 p.m. ET, simulcast on both FS1 and FS2. After that, Barcelona and Juventus will square off at the Camp Nou on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. ET. At the same time, Monaco will host Dortmund on FS2.
After the matches wrap up, stick around for postgame analysis and highlights.
Juventus beat Pescara 2-0 in the league on Saturday, while Barcelona knocked off Real Sociedad 3-2 in a La Liga contest.
Staring at a 3-0 aggregate deficit, the Spanish side will need to hope there's still magic left after their miracle to make the quarterfinals. Juventus received a big boost with first-leg star Paulo Dybala fit enough to make the squad. There were questions after he suffered an ankle injury over the weekend, but it looks like he'll be in the mix.
Dortmund got back on track with a 3-2 Bundesliga win over Frankfurt the weekend, while Monaco kept rolling in the league with a 2-1 win against Dijon.
Monaco earned a 3-2 win in Dortmund last week, meaning there's quite a bit of work to be done from a BVB standpoint. Of course, the match was played a day after a scary bombing incident that saw Marc Bartra injured. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the first leg of the tie, but a late goal from Shinji Kagawa gave Dortmund a foothold.