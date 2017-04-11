7 keys to Juventus and Barcelona’s Champions League first leg clash

Juventus have to defend with their lives

Barcelona have their MSN trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, while Juventus have their own answer to that group with their BBC defending cast of Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini. The matchup between these three (with, perhaps, the exception of Barzagli, who's not guaranteed to start) will probably be the most important of the tie. For Juve to be successful, they're going to have to get the performance of a lifetime from everyone on the team defensively, and it starts with those big names in the back.

As good overall as Juventus are, Barcelona have probably the world's best attacking unit, and that means the Bianconeri will probably be playing on the back foot for most of the tie. If they can withstand the pressure, Barcelona have been proven to be incredibly vulnerable on the counter. It's that whole "holding firm" thing that's going to be difficult.