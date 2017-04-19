8 takeaways as Juventus shut down Barcelona to move on to the Champions League semis

Juventus blanked Barcelona for the second match running to advance 3-0 on aggregate. The Bianconeri completely stifled Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar and co., and they've now gone over 500 minutes without conceding in Champions League. What did we learn from this one?
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Juventus pressed Barcelona high from the start
Barcelona dominated possession as was to be expected, but Juventus refused to get pinned back in their own half. They pressed high at every opportunity, and countered quickly when they did get it. They had no intentions of sitting back, and the game was incredibly open as a result, with Barcelona obviously needing to attack. The Bianconeri had a number of clear cut opportunities with the numbers Barcelona committed forward, and the game was wildly back and forth.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
The referee let them play
Referee Bjorn Kuipers let the game flow. Barcelona targeted Paulo Dybala early, and there were players getting kicked left and right, but he called it evenly for both sides. There were protestations on the Barcelona side for the way this extremely physical match was allowed to flow, but Kuipers wasn’t having any of it. He didn’t wave his first yellow card till the 40th minute, and he made sure to stay out of the way and let the two teams have it out on their own.
Barca targeted Juventus’ right side
Neymar was Barcelona’s biggest threat once again against Juventus, and the Blaugrana were clearly targeting Juventus’ right side. Dani Alves and Cuadrado were both phenomenal going forward, but they couldn’t seem to figure out their defensive balance, and Neymar, Jordi Alba, and Andres Iniesta both combined often to create danger. The two right-sided Juve players were exposed time and time again, and it was only some wasteful finishing and incredible last-ditch tackling that kept Barcelona from taking advantage.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Juventus’ central defenders and Alex Sandro were flawless
As much as Juve were exposed on their right side, they were absolutely impeccable everywhere else in defense. Both Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were rocks at the back, and Alex Sandro was a machine going forward and attending to the threat of Leo Messi on the other side of the ball. Wave after wave of Barcelona attacks crashed against the Bianconeri backline (helped by some uncharacteristically awful finishing), and Luis Suarez in particular was a complete non-factor due to the attentions of Juve’s two center backs. It was the perfect game for three out of Juve’s four defenders.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Pique was fantastic both in defense and going forward
Neymar was Barça’s biggest threat, but Gerard Pique was the best player on the pitch for Barcelona. Not only was he almost perfect defensively, he was regularly found in Juventus’ attacking half and even third, winning the ball and launching attacks for his team. Samuel Umtiti deserves a mention for his role alongside Pique, and between the two, they snuffed out a number of very dangerous Juve attacks that could have ended their hopes at any point.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona made major adjustments to their gameplan
They took shots from distance, put in cross after cross, and basically played a very un-Barcelona match to try and get back into this one. The tiki-taka was there, but Luis Enrique clearly instructed his team to switch the gameplan up to figure out some way to get past Juventus’ impenetrable back line. This wasn’t the Barcelona we’re used to seeing.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Miralem Pjanic controlled this match
Miralem Pjanic was the best player on the pitch, and he won more tackles than anyone else in the first half. He was flawless on the ball, and he showed an unmatched confidence to get Juventus out of trouble over and over again with his dribbling ability and ice-cool passing under pressure. Andres Iniesta was on the other side of the equation, but Pjanic looked like El Ilusionista 2.0 on the night.
This content is subject to copyright.AFP/Getty Images
Lionel Messi was a shadow of himself
Who was this guy? Leo Messi missed a number of clear-cut chances on the night, and he looked completely out of it. He took some hits early, and between Juventus’ physicality, Alex Sandro and the rest of the Bianconeri’s close attention to him every time he touched the ball, he just wasn’t the miracle worker we’re used to seeing. You would’ve put money on him to score in the first half, and he probably should have gotten Barcelona on the scoresheet at least twice on the night. He’s still never scored against Gigi Buffon, and he looked completely shaken.