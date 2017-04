It's no secret that some vocal Arsenal fans have been calling for manager Arsene Wenger to be sacked for a while now. It's been a lackluster season for the Gunners and some fans have taken to organizing "Wenger out" displays.

But lately, such signs and banners have been popping up in the strangest places, far from Emirates Stadium. Whether these are global Arsenal fans or just people who love hopping on a signage trend, we can't be sure. But here are the silliest "Wenger out" sightings on social media: