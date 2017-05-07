5 takeaways from Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, as Wenger finally beat Mourinho

Arsenal and Manchester United entered Sunday's clash on the outside of the top four, but both were still trying to get in and three points would've gone a long ways to keeping those hopes alive. The contest wasn't exactly pretty, but it was entertaining, espeically if you were in an Arsenal shirt. After all, you walked away a 2-0 winner.
What did we learn?
Arsene Wenger finally beat Jose Mourinho
No longer can Mourinho say that Wenger has never beaten him. Of course, Wenger has now won just one of 13 match-ups in the Premier League and this wasn't exactly best on best, but it doesn't matter to the Arsenal boss. That first win means a lot to a man who has been tormented by Mourinho for years.
Jose Mourinho only kind of cared
Mourinho tried to win the match in only the most generous of definitions. In reality, he's made is clear that he thinks United's best way into the Champions League is by winning the Europa League which is why he started all his best players in Thursday's semifinal and fielded a reserve team against Arsenal. So yes, losing isn't great, but it's not so bad when your starting right back is getting his debut and the Europa League is still in play.
Once again, if only Danny Welbeck could stay healthy
We've said this so many times, but it's hard not to think how valuable Welbeck could be if he was regularly fit. He got Arsenal's second goal and regularly used his pace to push the Manchester United defense back. It wasn't a dissimilar performance to the one he put in against Tottenham last week, except Arsene Wenger actually started him this time so the Gunners weren't behind by the time he got in.
Manchester United are dependent on Paul Pogba
Jose Mourinho rested Paul Pogba and the Manchester United midfield fell apart without him. You can say that Pogba wasn't worth the money or is overrated, but you can't say he's not the most improtant player the Red Devils have. Not after watching their midfield without him.
Arsenal's Champions League hopes are still alive
Had Arsenal not won this match, their season would have really only consisted of the FA Cup final. Everything else would be meaningless. But with this win, they're still right in the hunt. They'll still need one of Liverpool or Manchester City to slip up, but that's entirely possible. Some fans are out on Arsene Wenger regardless of how the season ends, but it's impossible to deny how getting back into the top four will be a big boost to his status at the Emirates, and that's still in play because of this win.