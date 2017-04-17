6 takeaways from Arsenal’s narrow 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

Rob Holding passed his first huge test with flying colors

Rob Holding was a surprise starter in Arsene Wenger's back three, and he was great. He defended well overall -- despite a couple minor miscues -- but he really impressed with his calmness and ability on the ball. He had his hands full with the physicality of Alvaro Negredo, and then the pace and trickery of Adama Traore, but he dealt with both well, and it was an incredibly promising outing for the 21-year-old Englishman.