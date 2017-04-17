6 takeaways from Arsenal’s narrow 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

Arsenal scraped by Middlesbrough to pick up a vital three points in the battle to finish in the top four. Arsene Wenger rolled out a back three for the first time since 1997, and it carried the Gunners to an important victory. A beautiful free kick goal from Alexis Sanchez was canceled out by Alvaro Negredo before Mesut Ozil popped up with a rare goal for the winner, but what did we learn from this sloppy battle between two teams at opposite ends of the table?
The pitch was like an ice rink, and it really affected the game
To say the pitch was slippery would be an understatement. Players couldn't keep their footing throughout the match, and it played a huge part in the proceedings on the day. Misplaced passes, clumsy tackles, missed chances, all of it happened because players just couldn't stay on their feet. This was more hockey game than soccer match at times.
Rob Holding passed his first huge test with flying colors
Rob Holding was a surprise starter in Arsene Wenger's back three, and he was great. He defended well overall -- despite a couple minor miscues -- but he really impressed with his calmness and ability on the ball. He had his hands full with the physicality of Alvaro Negredo, and then the pace and trickery of Adama Traore, but he dealt with both well, and it was an incredibly promising outing for the 21-year-old Englishman.
Alexis came up big once again
Alexis has been Arsenal's best player this season, and it's not even close. He was full of his typical running and hard work throughout the game, even if the final product wasn't quite there. It wasn't his best performance against Middlesbrough, but he stepped up when it mattered, nailing a perfect free kick in the first half to put Arsenal ahead.
It was a sloppy game
Between the high stakes of this one, the pitch conditions, and some elementary mistakes on both sides, this one was 100 miles an hour, and it was sloppy. Passes went astray, players were sliding all over the place, and bodies banged for 90 minutes. It wasn't pretty. At all.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain impressed once again
The Ox has really stepped it up for Arsenal in the latter half of the season, at a time when a number of Gunners have shrunk under the spotlight. On the right side of Wenger's makeshift 3-4-2-1, Oxlade-Chamberlain never stopped running, he was Arsenal's biggest attacking threat, and he was fantastic tracking back to help cover Gabriel on the defensive side of the ball as well. It's been rumored that he's one of the players who might be on his way out this summer, but the way he's playing, it would be a huge mistake for the Gunners to let him go.
Brad Guzan was impressive
Middlesbrough may have lost on the day, but it wasn't for a lack of effort and quality on Brad Guzan's part. The USMNT goalkeeper was fantastic on the day, and the gap in the scoreline could have been even bigger if it wasn't for a couple brilliant saves by the 32-year-old. It was an encouraging performance for Guzan, who's had his struggles throughout this season.