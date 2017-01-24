Ranking all of the Africa Cup of Nations teams’ kits
With the Africa Cup of Nations in full swing, we've finally gotten a chance to take a look at the uniforms in action. AFCON has had a long history of awesome kits, and this year is no exception. There a few uninspiring offerings, but the tournament as a whole put forth a passing grade. Here's a look at the best kits each team has to offer, ranked.
Togo
The Sparrow Hawks have an awesome nickname, but their kit doesn't quite measure up. The home kit is an all-yellow offering, from the shirt all the way down to the socks. The all-red away is the same with an overabundance of the same color.Anadolu Agency
Gabon
Gabon's home kits are also a bit boring. As hosts, you expect them to bring the goods. I can appreciate the the collar with the blue trim, though. That's a nice touch. The away offering is a white top with a similar design.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Egypt
The Pharaohs' kits look like holdovers from Euro 2016, a tournament where seemingly every team sported designs with a stark color difference along the shoulder and sleeves. The home kit has at least a touch of flair with a pattern in the red, but the away kit is a basic white and black offering.Anadolu Agency
Morocco
Same fate as Egypt. Kit producer Adidas seemed content to play things safe with Morocco, but come on! AFCON is a time to push the envelope when it comes to style.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Burkina Faso
The Burkina Faso kits are also very basic. They have a sleekness about them, though. The biggest issue is the busyness on the shoulder, where the Kappa logo is duplicated for some reason.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Uganda
Uganda's kits look like the blend of a fast-food chain uniform and a referee's shirt. The whole idea might not have come off perfectly, but the Cranes get bonus points for being daring. Finally, some risks!Anadolu Agency
Tunisia
Tunisia's look treads dangerously close to being far too much of the same red color, but it's rescued with piping around the collar and subtle accents at the top of the chest.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Democratic Republic of Congo
Talk about going for gusto. DR Congo packed their kits with color, with multiple variations in the trim on both the collar and the sleeves. Furthermore, the Leopards snuck in an outline of the country in the bottom section of the kit. It's faint in the blue-and-red home kit, but is much more pronounced on the primarily white away offering.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Algeria
Algeria's away kit is more impressive than their home (primarily white) strip. It's heavy on the green, but the diagonal maroon stripe across the shirt looks clean. It's not often that Adidas does anything with a stripe that doesn't involve their trademark triple stripe.This content is subject to copyright.
Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau's feature some interesting striping that's present in all of their kits. While the color schemes change, the pattern stays the same. The white with green stripes are reminiscent of animal stripes, which, when you consider that their nickname is the "wild dogs" makes total sense.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Zimbabwe
The Warriors packed a lot of accent color into this kit. It's a lot of green, but there's a lot of color in the Zimbabwe flag, too. Some folks might not like the piping running all the way down the side through the shorts, but I dig it.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ghana
Ghana have a long history of fire kits, and this tournament's also fit the bill. The Black Stars incorporated literal black stars on the back of the shirt, which is incredible.This content is subject to copyright.
Cameroon
The Indomitable Lions bring a lot of different colors with this kit, including mixing up the socks to add even more pop. It's flashy, creative and strong.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cote d'Ivoire
It's a shame we won't be seeing more of these Cote d'Ivoire kits. The defending AFCON champs didn't make it out of the group stage, but their kits at least made an impression. The highlight here: Using stripes that look like elephant tusks below the nameplates on the back.This content is subject to copyright.
Senegal
Both Senegal kits are so fire that it's tough to pick which is a favorite. The white home strip features a graphic on the chest that looks like a roaring lion, adorned with all the colors of the Senegalese flag. The all-green away kit, not pitctured, also has some inspiring graphical elements, but the home kit edges it out.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mali
The Eagles went for it with their kits, and they delivered. Both the home and away shirts feature the same design, but why wouldn't they when they've got such a cool one to work with? An eagle plastered across the chest with green, yellow and red of the Mali flag? Yes, please.This content is subject to copyright.