7 takeaways from the USMNT’s first match in the new Bruce Arena era
The first match of the Bruce Arena 2.0 era of the United States national team is over. Although the Americans settled for a scoreless draw vs. Serbia, the result was never the main concern – Sunday's match was about gearing up for World Cup qualifying in March. To that end, it's perhaps a concern that the USMNT didn't impress in a lackluster performance, but here is closer a look at what we can take away from Arena's first USMNT match before 2018 World Cup qualifying.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
No sigh of relief for the USMNT just yet
Yes, qualifying for the 2018 World Cup looks very, very likely. Even though the USMNT lost their first two qualifiers and sit last in the group, it's still a forgiving process and the USMNT is one of the strongest squads vying for a spot. What they seem to need most, simply put, is confidence and the assurance that they are back on track. Unfortunately, Sunday didn't really deliver, especially given that the USMNT couldn’t beat a low-ranked Serbia team that used a squad of reserve players.Shaun Clark
The Americans need more speed in the attack
It was clear from the first whistle and throughout the 90 minutes on Sunday: The USMNT was happy to try to bypass the Serbian midfield and defense when they could with direct, long balls. The USMNT is known for its athleticism and the players should use it to their advantage, but what they lack was true pace up top to race in behind back lines. Serbia was able to hold their shape without getting stretched, largely because of the USMNT's lack of speed.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
The USMNT looked better as players combined more
Although the USMNT got a couple decent enough changes off long balls, they looked best when they played with the ball on the ground, combined and worked the ball through the spaces – either out the back or on the counter. The Americans didn't get numbers around the ball in front of the goal enough. This is a roster that has never played together, so the need to figure things out is to be expected, but as the game went on and the players combined more, the USMNT looked better.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Rust was apparent – at least hopefully it was rust for the USMNT's sake
The Americans had their share of chances to make something happen in the final third, but sloppiness continually got in the way. Shots, passes and crosses just missed the mark when it was time to finish a sequence with a goal. Whether it was in the first half, when Darlington Nagbe had a golden opportunity and shot it instead of slipping it to Altidore, or Altidore flubbing a chance shortly after the second half began, the Americans lacked sharpness. Every player on the roster is in preseason, so some rust is to be expected. But given that the players have been in camp together for three weeks, it looked a tad bit too rusty.
The Graham Zusi at right back experiment is worth continuing
One of the big questions coming into Sunday was how Zusi would fare at right back. One match into the experiment, it looks like something worth continuing, in large part due to what he brought to the attack. He pushed high up the pitch, but did well with his positioning to avoid compromising his ability to track back and offer defensive cover. He didn't have to defend a ton, and at times he looked a little bit rattled, but he was good enough that there's reason to think he can continue to grow into the role.AP
Some of Jurgen Klinsmann's "snubs" proved they belong
While no one had a spectacular game, Darlington Nagbe, who Klinsmann was reluctant to give opportunities to, was involved in most of the good attacking moments the USMNT created. He helped spark the USMNT in transition a couple times, and looked more confident – and more influential – as the match went on. It will take more time to figure out what to do at defense and they weren't performances to write home about, but Greg Garza and Jorge Villafana showed they are legitimate options at the left back spot, despite Klinsmann looking at other options more. Chad Marshall looked relatively strong at centerback, too.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
There's still a lot of work to do on the back line
One of the big hopes for this friendly is that it would help coach Bruce Arena get some clarity on his first choice starting fullbacks. Clarity, it seems, will have to wait, as the answers in the position don't seem like they will come easy. Greg Garza was fine at left back, but not outstanding and the fact that he got away with a penalty he should've conceded didn’t help his case. Villafana was solid, but didn't have much time or opportunity to do much. As mentioned, Graham Zusi earned the chance to keep up the experiment at right back, but it is still very much an experiment.Trevor Ruszkowski Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports