7 takeaways from the USMNT’s first match in the new Bruce Arena era

One of the big hopes for this friendly is that it would help coach Bruce Arena get some clarity on his first choice starting fullbacks. Clarity, it seems, will have to wait, as the answers in the position don't seem like they will come easy. Greg Garza was fine at left back, but not outstanding and the fact that he got away with a penalty he should've conceded didn’t help his case. Villafana was solid, but didn't have much time or opportunity to do much. As mentioned, Graham Zusi earned the chance to keep up the experiment at right back, but it is still very much an experiment.

Trevor Ruszkowski

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports