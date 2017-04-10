5 hopes for a North American World Cup in 2026

The United States Soccer Federation announced its intentions to host the 2026 World Cup on Monday. Joined with Mexico and Canada, the U.S. appears poised to host an expanded 48-team edition of the tournament.

The last and only time the men's World Cup was played on American soil was in 1994. It was a seminal moment and that tournament played a pivotal part in accelerating the growth of the game in the U.S. It's hard to not look at 2026 as an even greater opportunity to advance the game.

These are five hopes I have for the American game in 2026.