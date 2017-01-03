The 20 most efficient goal-scorers in the English Premier League this season

We’re about halfway through the English Premier League season and it’s a good time to pause and take a look at how things have been going.

To that end, The Telegraph did some number-crunching and looked at the players with the best goal-scoring rate. They took every player who has at least five goals this season and tabulated their goals-per-minute rate. 

20

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

One goal per 187.75 minutes

19

Leroy Fer (Swansea City)

One goal per 186.33 minutes

18

Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)

One goal per 185.67 minutes

17

Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

One goal per 185 minutes

16

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

One goal per 183.78 minutes

15

Islam Slimani (Leicester)

One goal per 181.40 minutes

14

Willian (Chelsea)

One goal per 180.20 minutes

13

Dele Alli (Tottenham)

One goal per 170.50 minutes

12

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

One goal per 169 minutes

11

Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

One goal per 168.38 minutes

10

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)

One goal per 162.91 minutes

9

Heung Min-Son (Tottenham)

One goal per 161.33 minutes

8

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

One goal per 149.73 minutes

7

Charlie Austin (Southampton)

One goal per 145.17 minutes

6

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

One goal per 134.75 minutes

5

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

One goal per 131.54 minutes

4

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

One goal per 118.20 minutes

3

Diego Costa (Chelsea)

One goal per 113.64 minutes

2

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

One goal per 103.91 minutes

1

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

One goal per 69.80 minutes

