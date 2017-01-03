The 20 most efficient goal-scorers in the English Premier League this season
We’re about halfway through the English Premier League season and it’s a good time to pause and take a look at how things have been going.
To that end, The Telegraph did some number-crunching and looked at the players with the best goal-scoring rate. They took every player who has at least five goals this season and tabulated their goals-per-minute rate.
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)
One goal per 187.75 minutes
Leroy Fer (Swansea City)
One goal per 186.33 minutes
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
One goal per 185.67 minutes
Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
One goal per 185 minutes
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
One goal per 183.78 minutes
Islam Slimani (Leicester)
One goal per 181.40 minutes
Willian (Chelsea)
Willian (Chelsea)
One goal per 180.20 minutes
Dele Alli (Tottenham)
Dele Alli (Tottenham)
One goal per 170.50 minutes
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
One goal per 169 minutes
Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
One goal per 168.38 minutes
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
One goal per 162.91 minutes
Heung Min-Son (Tottenham)
One goal per 161.33 minutes
Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
One goal per 149.73 minutes
Charlie Austin (Southampton)
One goal per 145.17 minutes
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
One goal per 134.75 minutes
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
One goal per 131.54 minutes
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
One goal per 118.20 minutes
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
One goal per 113.64 minutes
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
One goal per 103.91 minutesGetty Images
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
One goal per 69.80 minutes