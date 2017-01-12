The 10 teams most hurt by Africa Cup of Nations departures

United lose just one player to AFCON, but it’s Eric Bailly, who statistically has been the Red Devils’ best defender this season. The Ivory Coast international’s absence leaves Jose Mourinho with just three CBs going into a run of six games in 22 days – and one of them, Marcos Rojo, just went down with an injury in the FA Cup. With the Elephants favored to go all the way to the AFCON final, Bailly could miss up to four Premier League games, and if Rojo’s injury lingers or either Phil Jones or Chris Smalling goes down, United are in deep, deep trouble.