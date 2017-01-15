☰
FOXSPORTS
The Latest
Travis Kelce isn't happy with the referees at all
JAN 16, 10:03a ET
|
Brad Washington/Fansided
Kansas City Chiefs: Too flawed to advance
JAN 16, 6:00a ET
|
Lyle Graversen/FanSided via Arrowhead Addict
Locked on Chiefs - Playoff road ends as KC wheels come off
JAN 16, 6:00a ET
|
Ryan Tracy/FanSided via Arrowhead Addict
Kelce: Chiefs got 'jugulars ripped out' by bad refs
JAN 16, 1:34a ET
|
AP
Mistakes cost Chiefs shot at the AFC title
JAN 16, 12:43a ET
|
Dave Skretta
Travis Kelce trashes the officials after the Chiefs' loss to the Steelers
JAN 16, 12:23a ET
|
Nunzio Ingrassia
Travis Kelce foolishly shoves Steelers player, penalized (Video)
JAN 15, 11:51p ET
|
Ross O'Keefe/Fansided
Steelers advance to AFC Championship with 18-16 win over Chiefs
JAN 15, 11:41p ET
|
AP
Chiefs' season ends with 18-16 loss to Steelers
JAN 15, 11:34p ET
|
AP
Chiefs lose in playoffs, continue tradition
JAN 15, 11:22p ET
|
Matt Verderame/FanSided via Arrowhead Addict
+
SHOW MORE
Team Headlines
WATCH: Travis Kelce shoves Ross Cockrell, gets penalized
Chris Conley hit in helmet by Sean Davis
Arrowhead Stadium freezes over ahead of Sunday playoff game
Jamaal Charles: ‘I still want to play football’ despite injury setbacks
Steelers-Chiefs playoff game moved to 8:20 pm ET because of storm
