Detroit
Lions
NFL
The Latest
Lions LIVE Caldwell Press Conference 1.9.17 (VIDEO)
JAN 9, 12:10p ET
|
FOX Sports Detroit
Buccaneers Defense Set To Be Special For a Long Time
JAN 9, 12:00p ET
|
Alan Schechter/FanSided via The Pewter Plank
2017 NFL draft: Positional needs for teams eliminated during wild-card weekend
JAN 9, 10:13a ET
|
Chris Burke/Sports Illustrated
2017 NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions - Full Seven Rounds
JAN 9, 9:00a ET
|
Russell Brown/FanSided via NFL Mocks
The good, the bad, and the ugly: The 2016 season in review
JAN 9, 7:30a ET
|
Ty Finch/FanSided via SideLion Report
NFL Wild Card weekend was bad, but Roger Goodell wants to make it worse
JAN 8, 6:13p ET
|
Dieter Kurtenbach
Lions LIVE Postgame 1.7.17 (VIDEO)
JAN 8, 12:46a ET
|
FOX Sports Detroit
Watch Doug Baldwin steal a TD catch away from Seattle Seahawks teammate
JAN 7, 11:41p ET
|
Andre Vergara
Lions' season ends with 26-6 loss in Seattle
JAN 7, 11:31p ET
|
AP
How to watch and stream Lions-Seahawks on Wild-Card weekend
JAN 7, 9:32a ET
|
Cameron DaSilva
Team Headlines
Lions can set record for playoff losing streak against Seahawks
Officials admit to missing facemask call on Paul Richardson’s TD
WATCH: Doug Baldwin steals TD from Jermaine Kearse
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell’s job could be on the line
Golden Tate admits he has added motivation playing against Seahawks
Store