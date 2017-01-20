Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro LB Zach Orr is retiring at 24

The Baltimore Ravens are losing their leading tackler, as 24-year-old linebacker Zach Orr has decided to retire due to injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news, adding the team couldn’t convince Orr to reconsider:

Orr had just 21 tackles in his first two seasons in the NFL with the Ravens as a special teamer before emerging as a starting linebacker in 2016. Orr tallied 89 tackes, three interceptions, one forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended in 15 games before sitting out Week 17. He was named to the All-Pro second team this season.

The Baltimore Sun reports Orr  is “now dealing with a congenital neck condition.” In an announcement on Friday alongside Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh, Orr said, “I’m blessed and thankful that I’m able to walk away from the game in good health.”

Orr went undrafted in 2014 after three seasons at the University of North Texas, where he had 291 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.

122116-NFL-Aaron-Rodgers-Tom-Brady

10

gallery: NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for the AFC and NFC Championship games