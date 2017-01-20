Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro LB Zach Orr is retiring at 24

The Baltimore Ravens are losing their leading tackler, as 24-year-old linebacker Zach Orr has decided to retire due to injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news, adding the team couldn’t convince Orr to reconsider:

#Ravens star LB Zach Orr is retiring because of a serious injury, sources say. Heart-breaking. Team couldn’t talk him out of it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2017

Source said Orr was playing with a cracked bone in his shoulder late in the season. He missed Week 17 with what was termed a neck injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2017

Orr had just 21 tackles in his first two seasons in the NFL with the Ravens as a special teamer before emerging as a starting linebacker in 2016. Orr tallied 89 tackes, three interceptions, one forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended in 15 games before sitting out Week 17. He was named to the All-Pro second team this season.

The Baltimore Sun reports Orr is “now dealing with a congenital neck condition.” In an announcement on Friday alongside Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh, Orr said, “I’m blessed and thankful that I’m able to walk away from the game in good health.”

Orr went undrafted in 2014 after three seasons at the University of North Texas, where he had 291 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.