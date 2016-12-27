Will Nelson Agholor ever improve for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Nelson Agholor has been awful, to say the least, since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him, but a strong finish to the 2016 season could bode well for the 23-year-old.

Nelson Agholor came to the Philadelphia Eagles with high hopes after being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. The fan base has been constant in reminding the young receiver that he hasn’t met their expectations. Agholor set the city on fire about his potential during the first quarter of their preseason opener in 2015. He snagged a high throw from backup-quarterback Mark Sanchez and then outraced the secondary for a 34-yard touchdown, but the remainder of his rookie season made fans forget about that.

Rookie struggles

Agholor was only able to notch 23 receptions for 283 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season. Opportunity was not the issue as he started 12 of the 13 games he played in. Still, Agholor would record two or less receptions in eight games. He also was recorded 35 receiving yards or less in 11 of those 13 games ( he had zero in three), but, as the Eagles prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale, there could be opportunities. Agholor only played against the Cowboys once as a rookie, missing the other because of an ankle injury. In the game he played in, Agholor reeled in three receptions for 31 yards. Although the team had endured an ugly loss to a bitter rival, Agholor showed some life.

Second year, still issues

Agholor’s second season has been even more frustrating than his rookie campaign. As we enter week 17, he’s caught 36 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, Agholor showcased his speed against the New York Giants‘ secondary when he was on the receiving end of a 40-yard touchdown reception. Three months separated his two touchdowns on the season. In the Eagles’ opener, Agholor seemed primed for a promising sophomore season, pulling in four receptions for 57 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. He’s struggled with drops all season though, driving the fan base mad in the process. The ongoing issues even led head coach Doug Pederson to sit the second-year received against the Green Bay Packers. Agholor admitted the time away brought a change of perspective, but in his next three game, Agholor only accounted for a total of seven receptions for 54 yards.

Coincidence?

Agholor will be discussed constantly during the off-season regardless of how he plays on Sunday. Unless, the second-year player has more than four receptions and 64 yards (both career highs), the best thing he could do to end the season on a high note is to capitalize on opportunities afforded to him by his quarterback, Carson Wentz. Agholor is 23 years old and has talent. Lets hope he can turn things around.

This article originally appeared on