Will Los Angeles Rams WR Brian Quick Have Another Big Game Against Arizona Cardinals?

Brian Quick hopes to have another big game against the Arizona Cardinals during the regular-season finale for the Los Angeles Rams.

Disappointing doesn’t even begin to describe how the 2016 season has been for the Los Angeles Rams as the team heads into their final game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Not only are the Rams 4-11 heading into Week 17, but the team has lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Between the firing of Jeff Fisher to Jared Goff still in search of his first career win as a starter after six attempts, Los Angeles has plenty of areas in need of improvement in the offseason, especially when it comes to the wide receiver position. While Tavon Austin and Kenny Britt have been the two wide receivers that receive the most recognition, Brian Quick is the one name to keep an eye on heading into Sunday’s game against Arizona, mainly because of how well the wideout played the first time these two teams met.

Somehow, the Rams managed to pull off the surprise 17-13 win on the road during their first meeting against the Cardinals thanks to both of Quick’s catches resulting in touchdowns, including a four-yard catch that ended up being the game winner. Unfortunately, that game marked the last time Quick found the end zone for Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean he’s not capable of ending the year on a strong note against the Arizona team he torched back in Week 4.

Plus, it should also be noted that Quick’s one-year deal is coming to an end, which means the wide receiver may be playing with a little extra motivation on Sunday.

