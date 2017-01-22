Here’s who will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51

Country music superstar Luke Bryan announced during FOX NFL Sunday that he will sing the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 in Houston on February 5th.

Bryan has won multiple Academy of Country Music, CMT and American Country Awards, and has sold more than 7 million albums. In 2012, Bryan was widely criticized for reading some of the lyrics to the national anthem off his hand while he sang The Star-Spangled Banner at the MLB All-Star Game. He explained that he was simply making sure he didn’t mess up.

Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem at last year’s Super Bowl, will perform the halftime show.