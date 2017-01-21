Who Dey Notes: Bengals’ Andy Dalton; ESPN Likes Geno Atkins

Bengals’ quarterback Andy Dalton and wife Jordan are expecting. Geno Atkins proves to his doubters that he’s still the beast of the North.

After a disappointing year, there’s nothing better than some time away. Recharging the batteries can do wonders for a head full of negative memories. It gets even better with wonderful family ties. That’s exactly how it’s going with Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan. Dalton and his beautiful spouse are expecting an addition to the family. Their 2-year-old-son, Noah, will soon have a playmate to boss around.

Jordan announced the upcoming birth on Instagram, Saturday afternoon.

Loved having a few days away with the hubs celebrating the most precious addition to our family ????????????????James 1:17 we can't wait to become a family of four!!!! #noah #nash #loveourboys #8moreweeks wooooo!!!!! A photo posted by JJ Dalton (@jjdalton5) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:01am PST

In eight more weeks, the Dalton’s will be entertaining another Bengals fan. Nothing like starting them out while they’re young.

Could this be the incentive The Red Rifle needs to engineer a Super Bowl drive for the Stripes? In 2016, Dalton’s numbers took a dip from his amazing performance just a year before. Prior to getting injured in Week 14, there was a strong chance that Dalton would be the league MVP.

With another voice to cheer Pops to victory, Dalton may get the Bengals to Minneapolis.

The Silent Assassin

Geno Atkins tied the knot, last summer in Atlanta. There hasn’t been news of a new bouncing Bengal from Atkins or his wife. But, there is the news that ESPN named Geno the AFC North Defensive MVP. Essentially, the writers who see the AFC North teams on a constant basis agreed that Geno is a beast.

Atkins failed to reproduce the numbers that earned him a trip to the 2015 Pro Bowl. But, he was still a dominant force to be reckoned with in the division. Even during a down year, he was able to record nine sacks as an interior lineman. That, my friends, is a huge showing of strength.

The award comes on the heels of another honor that Atkins received earlier in the week. On Monday, Geno was named to the 2016 All-AFC Team by the Pro Football Writers of America. He was the only Cincinnati player to make the list.

The Assassin’s numbers were down but not by much. He finished the year with 32 total tackles, down from 42 the prior year. Further evidence that the quiet one is among the best in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on