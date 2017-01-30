Watch the Patriots arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI

A day after the Atlanta Falcons arrived to Houston in preparation for Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots followed suit Monday.

The Pats are here. pic.twitter.com/IWpkf3We9I — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 30, 2017

The Patriots deboarded their plane as the pilot waved the team flag.

The @Patriots' first touchdown of the week just happened in Houston 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b0rNXCdVnw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 30, 2017

Robert and Jonathan Kraft lead Patriots off team plane after early arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. pic.twitter.com/63saaPrqMg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2017

Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch opted to go with a more high-tech approach trying to reach the team bus.

Patriots DT Alan Branch (6-6, 350) conserving energy for Super Bowl LI. He scooters from airplane to team buses. pic.twitter.com/daBobXM41F — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2017

Now the fun begins for both teams. Media Day will occur Monday night, officially kicking off Super Bowl week and all the festivities that come with it.

And before the Falcons and Patriots know it, the big game will be underway Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.