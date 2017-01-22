How to watch and stream the Packers-Falcons NFC Championship game

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons have been two of the hottest teams in the NFL of late, and it’s no surprise they’ll meet in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Thanks to two MVP candidates in Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan, both squads have a legitimate chance to win it all. But first, they’ll have to advance to Houston after a huge showdown for the NFC crown in Atlanta. Here’s how to catch the action:

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET (FOX) – Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Key matchup: Julio Jones vs. LaDarius Gunter

Gunter has had a daunting stretch of games the last two weeks, and it won’t get any easier on Sunday. After shadowing Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant, Gunter will now move on to Jones, who’s expected to play despite a foot injury. This could wind up being a lopsided victory for Jones, but Gunter has a shot if the All-Pro WR isn’t completely healthy. Limiting Jones will go a long way towards Green Bay’s chances.

Fun fact: Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan have combined for 48 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in their last nine games.