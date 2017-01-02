Watch Seahawks players lose their cool on the sideline during their win over the 49ers

You can’t say the Seattle Seahawks don’t have a lot of fight in them. With little else to play for Sunday other than seeding against the 49ers, two Seahawks players got into a scuffle on the sidelines during Seattle’s 25-23 win.

Moments after rookie defensive tackle Jarran Reed was tossed from the game, tight end Frank Clark approached Reed, getting into the rookie’s face. Clark then grabbed Reed and the two players began shoving each other, starting a brief sideline skirmish.

This is far from the first time emotions ran high on the Seahawks’ sideline this season. Most recently, Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman was upset with coaches after the team opted to throw on the 1-yard line during Seattle’s Week 15 win over the Rams.

“I don’t like it when we throw the ball at the 1 [yard-line],” Sherman said after the game in mid-December. “We throw an interception at the 1. Luckily it went incomplete, and I wasn’t going to let them continue to do that.

“I was letting Pete know. I was making sure Pete knew that we’re not comfortable with you throwing the ball at the 1.”