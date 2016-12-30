Watch Patriots’ Martellus Bennett try to explain his unusual fascination with bacon
Nunzio Ingrassia
Maybe NFL players are more like us than we think. New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett just couldn’t stop talking about bacon – yes, bacon – while answering questions at his locker Thursday.
Bennett goes from talking about Canadian bacon to crispy bacon to American bacon. The man loves bacon.
Sorry @jeffphowe but you are WAY OFF on your @MartysaurusRex "bacon" count.
You said 17 but I count 32!! #Patriots #wbz #seriousjournalism pic.twitter.com/670jfnXyVF
— Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) December 29, 2016
With the Patriots hoping to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, Bennett must be trying to keep his mind off the Week 17 pressure.