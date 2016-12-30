Watch Patriots’ Martellus Bennett try to explain his unusual fascination with bacon

Maybe NFL players are more like us than we think. New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett just couldn’t stop talking about bacon – yes, bacon – while answering questions at his locker Thursday.

Bennett goes from talking about Canadian bacon to crispy bacon to American bacon. The man loves bacon.

With the Patriots hoping to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, Bennett must be trying to keep his mind off the Week 17 pressure.