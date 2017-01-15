Watch the Patriots’ Dion Lewis return a kickoff 98 yards for his second touchdown
The Houston Texans had a spark, having answered Dion Lewis’ 13-yard touchdown catch with a field goal in the first quarter at the New England Patriots on Saturday.
And then, they had to go and kick off to Lewis.
Check out the Patriots’ running back/kick returner take the ball 98 yards for a touchdown as the Pats opened the gap to 14-3.
The Texans’ special teams coach is Larry Izzo, formerly of the Pats. His expression says it all.
Lewis showed his speed on his first score, taking a pass from Tom Brady and turning it into a TD.
But Lewis giveth and he taketh away: After the Texans cut the lead to 14-6 with a field goal, Lewis fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Houston recovered. C.J. Fiedorowicz caught a 10-yard TD as the Texans suddenly found themselves down just 14-13.
Whoa, now Dion Lewis fumbles away the kickoff. This is quickly turning into the 2015 Eagles game….
