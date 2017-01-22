Watch Odell Beckham Jr. throw down ridiculous dunks at his high school

Odell Beckham Jr.’s offseason began a few weeks earlier than he had hoped as the Giants were bounced from the playoffs in the first round. That hasn’t stopped Beckham from showing just how great of an athlete he is, though.

He shared this video of himself throwing down a handful of eye-popping dunks at his high school, Newman High in Louisiana, and it’s clear he probably could have made it as a basketball player, too.

I bounce back like 2-3 wit 4-5😅😅😅#SlamDunkSaturday A video posted by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

We’ve seen Beckham dunk before, but his latest video is far better than this short snippet we got in 2015.