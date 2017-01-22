Watch Matt Ryan’s underhanded play get the Falcons on the scoreboard first

The Atlanta Falcons have been offensive juggernauts all season, and that continued on their first drive of the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers. Matt Ryan and Co. put on an absolute clinic to open the game, driving 80 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown.

It was capped off by this nifty flip pass from Ryan to Mohamed Sanu, who only used one hand to bring it in for the score.

Matty Ice escapes the pocket.

And flips it to Sanu for the TD! What a play! #GBvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/6afvWPn8FW — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2017

The Falcons nearly ate up half of the first quarter, using 6:36 to take a seven-point lead. It looked as though it would be a much shorter drive after Taylor Gabriel dropped this easy catch, which would have gone for a big gain.

The touchdown was set up by this big 31-yard gain from Ryan to Patrick DiMarco as the Packers left him wide open.