Watch Justin Tucker drill a 75-yard field goal at Pro Bowl practice

Many of the NFL’s best players are filing into Orlando on Wednesday for the Pro Bowl, which kicks off on Sunday night. However, to prepare for the game (and Thursday’s Skills Showdown), players have begun practicing to get acclimated with one another.

During practice on Wednesday, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker stepped back and attempted a ridiculously long field goal: 75 yards. Not surprisingly, he drilled it.

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

Tucker was undoubtedly the best kicker in the NFL this season, missing just one field goal attempt all year. His longest on the season was 57 yards, proving his range is as deep as anyone in the league.