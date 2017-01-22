Watch Julio Jones make an incredible toe-tapping TD to give the Falcons a 24-0 lead

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t completely reliant on Julio Jones offensively, seeing as they have a bevy of weapons capable of making plays. But there’s absolutely no questioning just how good Jones is.

In the final seconds of the first half against the Green Bay Packers, Jones made a fantastic catch in the end zone, tapping his back foot while falling out of bounds. The play would be reviewed, but it was confirmed by the official.

Just look at that body control by Jones to get both feet in.

The touchdown gave Atlanta a 24-0 lead entering halftime. Four years ago, they blew a 17-0 lead against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, but a 24-point cushion might be enough to get them to Houston.